Amazon Music brings synced transcripts to select podcasts

[unable to retrieve full-text content]Starting today, Amazon Music is launching auto-generated, synchronized transcripts on select podcasts for users in the United States. Rolling out for the latest version of the Amazon Music app on iOS and Android, these transcripts will be available for recent episodes of select podcasts by Amazon Originals and Wondery, a network owned by Amazon. Transcripts […]

source: TechCrunch