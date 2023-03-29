Amazon now lets T-mobile customers make and receive calls via an Alexa-enabled device

Amazon now allows T-mobile customers to link their mobile numbers and make or receive hands-free Wi-Fi calls through Alexa-enabled devices like Echo Dot or Echo Show. This comes more than two years after the ecommerce giant partnered up with AT&T for a similar feature.

Customers will need to enable the T-Mobile with Alexa skill from the Skills store and link their number to get started. Once the setup is complete, they can speak “Alexa, call John” or “Alexa, dial XXX-XXX-XXX” to make a call. When receiving a call, they can say “Alexa, answer call” or “Alexa, dismiss call.” Users can also call 911 emergency services through Alexa by saying “Alexa, call 911.”

After the setup, calling will be available on all Alexa-enabled devices linked to your account. To disable calling on any of them, go to More>Settings>Communication in the Alexa app. Then tap on T-Mobile and unselect devices under the “Allow calling on” section.

“With this new Alexa Skill, you have the ability to integrate your mobile number with Alexa across all three major network carriers in the U.S.: T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon. This benefit provides you with more choice and makes it easier to connect with family and friends who matter most, whenever you want and wherever you are,” Amazon said in a blog post.

T-Mobile’s support page suggests that prepaid, business, government, and Sprint accounts are not eligible for this service.