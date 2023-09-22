Amazon Prime Video will start showing ads from early next year

After Netflix introduced an ad-supported plan last year, Amazon said in an update today that it will start showing ads on Prime Video early next year. The company said it will offer an ad-free tier additional $3 per month. to Prime members.

Amazon noted that ads will be introduced in the U.S., U.K., Germany, and Canada in early 2024. Prime Video users in France, Italy, Spain, and Mexico will start seeing ads later in the year.

The company promised to show fewer ads than linear programming — the benchmark for which is four minutes per hour, according to Variety.

“To continue investing in compelling content and keep increasing that investment over a long period of time, starting in early 2024, Prime Video shows and movies will include limited advertisements. We aim to have meaningfully fewer ads than linear TV and other streaming TV providers,” the company said in a blog post.

Earlier this month, YouTube said that the company is experimenting with longer but fewer ads on TV akin to commercial breaks on linear TV.

In the last few years, Amazon has hiked the prices of its several offerings. In February 2022, the Prime annual membership went from $119 to $139. This year, the company has raised prices for Amazon Music Unlimited plans for individuals, Prime Members, and families as well.

Last month, the company raised the minimum amount for free shipping for non-Prime members to $35 in some regions.