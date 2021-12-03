Amazon procures more than 1 GW of U.S. solar projects

Amazon has announced 5.6 GW of solar throughout the world. The first U.S. projects are planned for Arizona and Georgia.

From pv magazine USA

Amazon has followed its recently announced plan to invest in 274 utility-scale renewables projects throughout the world with the announcement of 18 new projects that it has procured in the United States and Europe, including eight U.S. solar projects.

The 18 projects have been procured across the United States, Finland, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom, and total 5.6 GW in combined capacity. The new utility-scale wind and solar projects bring Amazon’s total committed renewable electricity production capacity to more than 12 GW and 33,700 gigawatt-hours (GWh) once the projects become fully operational.

The 274 projects include 105 utility-scale wind and solar projects and 169 solar rooftops on facilities and stores. They include more than 1 GW of utility-scale solar projects in the United States, including Amazon’s first solar projects in Arizona and Georgia, and additional projects in Ohio, Texas, and Virginia, as well as Amazon’s second solar project paired with energy storage. This project, located in Arizona, clocks in as a 300 MW solar project, paired with a 150 MW battery energy storage system, which brings Amazon’s U.S. battery storage project capacity to 220 MW.

In total, Amazon has developed or acquired more than 6 GW of renewable energy in the United States via 62 projects. The company says it is now on track to power 100% of its business operations with renewable energy by 2025 – five years earlier than its original 2030 commitment.

At the end of October, Amazon tapped into its Climate Pledge Fund to invest in Resilient Power, a transformer-based EV fast charging maker, as part of its plan to have 100,000 electric vehicles on the road by 2030. Resilient Power makes a solid-state transformer that integrates a traditional step-down transformer, charger, power management, and bidirectional inverter into a single device. The charger can handle solar and storage, vehicle to grid, and microgrid capabilities in the same unit.