Amazon set to launch Prime Gaming in India

Amazon is inching closer to launching Prime Gaming, its subscription service that offers free access to a number of titles and which ships bundled with Amazon Prime and Video plans, to its members in India, according to the company’s website.

“With Prime Gaming (included with your Prime membership) unlock instant access to tons of exclusive content for your favorite games and a rotating collection of PC games…each and every month,” the company describes on the site.

A support page on Prime Gaming website also mentions India as an operational market for the service, however users who’re currently attempting to access Prime Gaming are being redirected to a blank page.

Prime Gaming is operational in over a dozen market. The service, a revamped version of Twitch Prime, was originally launched in the US in 2016. It offers users a host several other perks including in-game loot at no additional cost and a range of Twitch-focused features.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment. [H/T Rishi Alwani.]