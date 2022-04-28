Amazon unveils over 40 new titles, movie rental service in India

Amazon on Thursday unveiled a slate of over 40 original and co-produced shows and movies in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages and launched its movie rental service in India as it looks to win and retain more users in one of the world’s largest entertainment markets.

The Transactional Video-On-Demand (TVOD) Movie Rental service will allow customers to get early rental access to new Indian and foreign movies, the company executives said at an event, which also featured Indian producer Karan Johar, who previously engaged closely with Netflix in India. The rental service is going live in India today for both Prime members and non-Prime members.

At an event in Mumbai, the company executives said Prime Video will double down the size of its investment in India in the next five years and is exploring differentiated services for the country, where the on-demand video streaming service is available in nearly a dozen languages. They did not disclose how much the firm has invested in the entertainment business in India.

The e-commerce group also said it has partnered with Bollywood studios Dharma Productions, Excel Entertainment and Yash Raj Films as well as Ajay Devgn FFilms to license 17 movies including Runway 34, Fukrey 3, and Tiger 3.

This is a developing story. More to follow…