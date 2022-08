While R-Jio emerged as the largest bidder, buying spectrum worth $11bn, the Adani group spent only about $26m. Ashwini Vaishnaw, India’s telecoms minister, said 71% of a total 72 GHz spectrum on offer was sold. While both Bharti Airtel and R-Jio are said to have bid for pan-India airwaves, cash-strapped Vodafone Idea spent only in priority sectors.