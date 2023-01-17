Amp Energy to build 200 MW hybrid wind solar plant in India

From pv magazine India

Amp Energy India has signed a power purchase agreement with Solar Energy Corp. of India (SECI) for a 200 MWp wind-solar hybrid project. The developer won the capacity under SECI’s 1.2 GW hybrid wind-solar tender (Tranche-V).

Amp Energy will develop the project, which will be connected to the interstate transmission system (ISTS), on a build-own-operate basis. It will be allowed to set up the project anywhere in India.

The company has a 1 GWp+ portfolio of utility-scale projects spanning the solar, hybrid, and floating solar segments. With the signing of uits latest PPA, Amp Energy India’s hybrid portfolio has grown to 600 MWp.

Popular content

Separately, Mumbai-based Oriano said that it has switched on two solar power projects aggregating to 40 MW for Shree Cement, a Rajasthan-based cement manufacturer. It commissioned 10 MWp at Seraikela Kharsawan, Jharkhand, and 30 MWp (two plants of 15 MWp each) at Banka, Bihar.

Oriano executed the projects on a turnkey basis., The company develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale solar energy projects. It also has a strong portfolio in the EPC segment.

As of Dec 31, 2022, Oriano had a development and EPC portfolio exceeding 1 GWp, with more than 500 MWp already operational across India. In addition, the company has more than 250 MWp of assets under management. It expects to expand its asset management portfolio to more than 1 GW by December of this year.