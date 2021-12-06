An Innovative Approach to Resilience in Public Facilities

Severe storms — and extended power outages — can happen anywhere. But instead of waiting for another disaster and grid failure, one community took action.

After experiencing a devastating outage, government officials in Montgomery County, Maryland, decided to invest in energy infrastructure that would remain on, even when the grid went down.

In a partnership with Schneider Electric™ and Duke Energy Renewables, Montgomery County received a comprehensive solution, including microgrids, upgraded electrical systems, generators, and renewable energy power — for zero upfront costs.

