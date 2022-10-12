An Integrated Approach to Simplifying the Energy Transition

Date/Time: November 3, 2022 (1-2PM ET / 10-11AM PT)

Nearly 60 percent of Fortune 500 companies are committed to reducing their carbon footprint, yet the world currently faces pressures unprecedented in recent history – supply chain disruptions, energy price volatility, economic uncertainty and more. Organizations must navigate this environment while continuing to decarbonize, and many view these two goals as competing priorities.

In fact, these two strategies can go hand in hand. In this webcast, learn how an integrated energy strategy can help organizations achieve their economic and environmental goals. We’ll discuss:

How organizations can think across functions and energy solutions to create a holistic energy strategy that encompasses sustainability, decarbonization, flexibility, resilience, electrification and energy management

Why today’s environment is creating new energy opportunities for organizations

How one organization is executing its sustainability strategy for the future

Moderator:

Heather Clancy, Vice President, Editorial Director, GreenBiz Group

Speakers: