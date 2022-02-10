Announcing the 2022 Federal 100

Hundreds of nominations were submitted, and our panel of government and industry judges deliberated for hours. The result? A list of 100 women and men who personify what’s possible in federal IT.

Every year, it’s a tremendous privilege to be able to sift through all these stories. The pool of nominations shows the vast range of important work being done throughout the community, and there are always far more outstanding individuals than even a list of 100 can accommodate. That was certainly the case this time around.

You’ll have the chance to learn more about each of this year’s winners in the coming months — via the profiles we will publish in FCW magazine and on FCW.com, and in person at our May 12 Evening of Honors to celebrate both the Fed 100 winners and Government Hall of Fame inductees. For now, though, you’ll have to make do with the list of names, which you can find below.

Congratulations to each and every one of the 2022 Federal 100:

James T. Abernethy

Acting Director, National Leadership Command Capabilities (NLCC) Management Office (NMO), Office of the CIO, Department of Defense

Gundeep Ahluwalia

CIO, Department of Labor

Jonathan Alboum

Federal CTO and Principal Digital Strategist, ServiceNow

Chris Alvares

Chief Data Officer (Acting), Department of Agriculture

Joseph Arora

Chief Scaling Officer, Platform One, Department of the Air Force

Scott Beliveau

Acting Chief Data Officer, U.S. Patent and Trademark Office

Van Patrick Bevill

Chief Information Security Officer, Federal Retirement Thrift Investment Board

David A. Blair

Chief, Transformation Delivery Division, USCIS

Jude Boyle

VP Public Sector Sales, MuleSoft, a Salesforce company

Victor Brown

Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, IBM US Public Sector and Federal Markets

Sean Brune

CIO, Social Security Administration

Jarrod D. Bruner

Capture Program Executive, United States Marshals Service

Dr. Kerry Buckley

VP, Air and Space Forces Center, The MITRE Corporation

Col. Donald Burton

Project Manager, Defense Integrated Business Systems (DIBS), U.S. Army PEO EIS, Department of the Army

Pete Buttigieg

Secretary, Department of Transportation

Dr. Kaitlynn Castelle

Project Blue Digital Transformation Lead, COLUMBIA Program Office (PMS 397), Amentum, Department of the Navy

Guy Cavallo

Chief Information Officer (CIO), Office of Personnel Management

Cameron Chehreh

Chief Technology Officer and Vice President, Pre-Sales Engineering, Dell Technologies

Casey Coleman

Senior Vice President, Salesforce Global Government Solutions

Sean Connelly

Trusted Internet Connections (TIC) Program Manager, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency

Soraya Correa

Chief Procurement Officer (former), Department of Homeland Security

James “Guideaux” E. Crocker

CTO for BESPIN, Department of the Air Force

Tina M. Donbeck

VP and Chief Information Officer, U.S. International Development Finance Corp.

Nicholas E. Douglas

Assistant Director, Energy Minerals & Realty Management, Bureau of Land Management, Department of the Interior

Dr. Jared Dunnmon

AI/ML Technology Director, Defense Innovation Unit, Department of Defense

Lynn Parker Dupree

Dupree Chief Privacy Officer, Department of Homeland Security

Kevin Duvall

Chief Technology Officer, Administration for Children & Families, Department of Health and Human Services

Jen Easterly

Director, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency

David Egts

Chief Technologist, North America Public Sector, Red Hat

Patrick N. Evans

IT Project Manager, Office of Management and Budget

Steve Faehl

Security CTO, Microsoft Federal

Rich Forsht

Chief, Global Service Desk Management Office, Defense Information Systems Agency

Robert Fortner

Deputy CIO, Transportation Security Administration, Transportation Security Agency

Angela Gant-Curtis

IT Program Manager, Innovation and Emerging Technologies, Office of the VA Chief Technology Officer, Department of Veterans Affairs

Bob S. Genter

President, Defense and Civilian Sector, SAIC

Amy Gilliland

President, GDIT

Wendy Ginsberg

Staff Director for the Subcommittee on Government Operations, House Committee on Oversight and Reform, U.S. House of Representatives

Lattrice R. Goldsby

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) CoE & Branch Manager, Robotic Process Automation Branch, Business Operations Division, Digital Infrastructure Service Center, Office of the Chief Information Officer, Department of Agriculture

Darlene K. Gore

Director, Identity Credential and Access Management, Federal Acquisition Service, General Services Administration

Dr. Matthew Graviss

Chief Data Officer and Center for Analytics Managing Director, Department of State

DeEtte Gray

President, CACI Business and Information Technology Solutions, CACI

Donna M. Gregg

Asymmetric Operations Sector Head, Johns Hopkins University

Tonye Gross

Chief of Staff to the Assistant Chief Information Officer, Department of Agriculture

Deidre Harrison

Controller (Acting), Office of Federal Financial Management

Dr. Leonie K. Heyworth

Deputy Director for Clinical Services, Telehealth Services, Office of Connected Care, Veterans Health Administration, Department of Veterans Affairs

William Hilsman

Senior Vice President, Booz Allen Hamilton

Kenneth W. Howard

Director, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services

Eric Hysen

CIO, Department of Homeland Security

Hilary Ingraham

Director of the Refugee Processing Center, Department of State

Nasheb Ismaily

Principal Solutions Engineer, Cloudera Government Solutions, Inc.

Dr. Camille T. Jones

Assistant Division Chief, Enterprise Resource Services Administrative Customer Service Division Chief Administrative Office, U.S. Census Bureau

Col. Joy Kaczor

Commander, White House Communications Agency

Kavita Kalatur

Founder and Chairperson, NetImpact Strategies

Susan Kalweit

Senior Associate for Culture and Leader Excellence, National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency

Mark Kim

Chief Executive Officer, Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB)

Theresa Kinney

Deputy Director for Operations and Communications, NASA SEWP

Kevan Kivlan

Director, Office of Customer and Stakeholder Engagement, General Services Administration

Lauren Knausenberger

CIO, Department of the Air Force

Jason Knudson

CEO, Vyzvalab, Inc.

Ryan L. Korn

Senior Cloud Architect and Product Manager, Bureau of Industry and Security, Department of Commerce

Anne Lewis

Senior Advisor for Delivery, Small Business Administration

Lee J. Loftus

Assistant Attorney General, Department of Justice

Matt Mandrgoc

Head of U.S. Public Sector, Zoom

Stephanie Mango

President

CGI Federal

Jason Martin

Director, Digital Capabilities and Security Center, Defense Information Systems Agency

Patrick H. Mason

Deputy Program Executive Officer, PEO Aviation, Department of the Army

Steven M. McAndrews

Director of Federal Civilian Cybersecurity, Office of Management and Budget

Ryan E. McArthur

Senior Technical Advisor, Office of the CIO, Department of Defense

Shannon McCullar Director

Financial Systems Modernization, Department of Homeland Security

Beth McGrath

Global Government & Public Services Industry Leader, Deloitte

Robert McQuade

Executive Director, Headquarters Cyberspace Capabilities Center, Department of the Air Force

Joe Mitchell

Director of Strategic Initiatives & International Programs, NAPA

Mark Montgomery

Executive Director, Cyberspace Solarium Commission and Senior Fellow, Foundation for Defense of Democracies

Dan Morgan

Chief Data Officer, Department of Transportation

Kevin M. Mulvihill

Principal Director to the Deputy Chief Information Officer for Command, Control and Communications, Department of Defense

Rasha Nahas

Managing Director, Accenture Federal Services

Adam Nucci

Deputy Director for Strategic Operations, Department of the Army

Stacy O’Mara

Director, Government Affairs, Mandiant

Sen. Gary Peters

Chairman, Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, U.S. Senate

Richard M. Press

Acting Deputy Director, National Leadership Command Capabilities (NLCC) Management Office (NMO); Director, NLCC Programs (National Security/Emergency Preparedness), Office of the CIO, Department of Defense

Paul Puckett

Director, Enterprise Cloud Management Agency, Department of the Army

Brig. General Stephen G. Purdy

Commander, Space Launch Delta 45, U.S. Space Force

Tarik Reyes

President of Global Health and Financial Solutions Sector, Peraton

William RR. Roberts

Acquisition Chief, Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC), Department of Defense

Katherine M. Rollins

Lead Program Manager Modernization, General Services Administration

Alan Rosner

Electromagnetic Battle Management Program Manager (EMBM) and Global Electromagnetic Spectrum Information System (GEMSIS) Program Manager, Defense Information Systems Agency

Erick Royle

Acting Deputy Director, Data Analytics and Systems Group (DASG), Center for Program Integrity (CPI), Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services

Elanchezhian Sivagnanam

Chief Architect, National Science Foundation

Tim Smith

President, OnPoint Consulting

Stan Soloway

CEO, Celero Strategies, LLC

Renata Spinks

Assistant Director, Information, Command, Control, Communication, Computers (IC4), and Senior Information Security Officer (SISO), U.S. Marine Corps

Lt.Col. Ron Synakowski

Director of Data Capabilities at the Department of Air Force Chief Data Office, U.S Air Force

Cheryl A. Thornton-Cameron

Executive Director, Office of Acquisition Operations, Information Technology Category, Federal Acquisition Service, General Services Administration

Erik Torres-Jacquez, PhD

Chief, Information Technology and Resource Management, Division of Fire and Aviation Management, National Park Service

Dr. Dan Voce

Senior Vice President – Enterprise Cyber and Cyber Solutions, Leidos

Meredith “Memi” Whitehead

Deputy Assistant Commissioner, Integrated Award Environment, FAS Office of Systems Management, General Services Administration

Tony Williams

Associate Commissioner, Bureau of Labor Statistics

Patrice C. Wilmot

Identity and Access Management, Internal Revenue Service

LCDR Joshua A. Wymer

Chief Nursing Informatics Officer, Naval Medical Center San Diego

Chief Health Information Officer, San Diego Market, Defense Health Agency

James Yeager

Vice President of Public Sector & Healthcare, CrowdStrike