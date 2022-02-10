 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Announcing the 2022 Federal 100

By Juan Mitchell on February 10, 2022

Hundreds of nominations were submitted, and our panel of government and industry judges deliberated for hours. The result? A list of 100 women and men who personify what’s possible in federal IT.

Every year, it’s a tremendous privilege to be able to sift through all these stories. The pool of nominations shows the vast range of important work being done throughout the community, and there are always far more outstanding individuals than even a list of 100 can accommodate. That was certainly the case this time around.

You’ll have the chance to learn more about each of this year’s winners in the coming months — via the profiles we will publish in FCW magazine and on FCW.com, and in person at our May 12 Evening of Honors to celebrate both the Fed 100 winners and Government Hall of Fame inductees. For now, though, you’ll have to make do with the list of names, which you can find below.

Congratulations to each and every one of the 2022 Federal 100:

James T. Abernethy
Acting Director, National Leadership Command Capabilities (NLCC) Management Office (NMO), Office of the CIO, Department of Defense

Gundeep Ahluwalia
CIO, Department of Labor

Jonathan Alboum
Federal CTO and Principal Digital Strategist, ServiceNow

Chris Alvares
Chief Data Officer (Acting), Department of Agriculture

Joseph Arora
Chief Scaling Officer, Platform One, Department of the Air Force

Scott Beliveau
Acting Chief Data Officer, U.S. Patent and Trademark Office

Van Patrick Bevill
Chief Information Security Officer, Federal Retirement Thrift Investment Board

David A. Blair
Chief, Transformation Delivery Division, USCIS

Jude Boyle
VP Public Sector Sales, MuleSoft, a Salesforce company

Victor Brown
Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, IBM US Public Sector and Federal Markets

Sean Brune
CIO, Social Security Administration

Jarrod D. Bruner
Capture Program Executive, United States Marshals Service

Dr. Kerry Buckley
VP, Air and Space Forces Center, The MITRE Corporation

Col. Donald Burton
Project Manager, Defense Integrated Business Systems (DIBS), U.S. Army PEO EIS, Department of the Army

Pete Buttigieg
Secretary, Department of Transportation

Dr. Kaitlynn Castelle
Project Blue Digital Transformation Lead, COLUMBIA Program Office (PMS 397), Amentum, Department of the Navy

Guy Cavallo
Chief Information Officer (CIO), Office of Personnel Management

Cameron Chehreh
Chief Technology Officer and Vice President, Pre-Sales Engineering, Dell Technologies

Casey Coleman
Senior Vice President, Salesforce Global Government Solutions

Sean Connelly
Trusted Internet Connections (TIC) Program Manager, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency

Soraya Correa
Chief Procurement Officer (former), Department of Homeland Security

James “Guideaux” E. Crocker
CTO for BESPIN, Department of the Air Force

Tina M. Donbeck
VP and Chief Information Officer, U.S. International Development Finance Corp.

Nicholas E. Douglas
Assistant Director, Energy Minerals & Realty Management, Bureau of Land Management, Department of the Interior

Dr. Jared Dunnmon
AI/ML Technology Director, Defense Innovation Unit, Department of Defense

Lynn Parker Dupree
Dupree Chief Privacy Officer, Department of Homeland Security

Kevin Duvall
Chief Technology Officer, Administration for Children & Families, Department of Health and Human Services

Jen Easterly
Director, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency

David Egts
Chief Technologist, North America Public Sector, Red Hat

Patrick N. Evans
IT Project Manager, Office of Management and Budget

Steve Faehl
Security CTO, Microsoft Federal

Rich Forsht
Chief, Global Service Desk Management Office, Defense Information Systems Agency

Robert Fortner
Deputy CIO, Transportation Security Administration, Transportation Security Agency

Angela Gant-Curtis
IT Program Manager, Innovation and Emerging Technologies, Office of the VA Chief Technology Officer, Department of Veterans Affairs

Bob S. Genter
President, Defense and Civilian Sector, SAIC

Amy Gilliland
President, GDIT

Wendy Ginsberg
Staff Director for the Subcommittee on Government Operations, House Committee on Oversight and Reform, U.S. House of Representatives

Lattrice R. Goldsby
Robotic Process Automation (RPA) CoE & Branch Manager, Robotic Process Automation Branch, Business Operations Division, Digital Infrastructure Service Center, Office of the Chief Information Officer, Department of Agriculture

Darlene K. Gore
Director, Identity Credential and Access Management, Federal Acquisition Service, General Services Administration

Dr. Matthew Graviss
Chief Data Officer and Center for Analytics Managing Director, Department of State

DeEtte Gray
President, CACI Business and Information Technology Solutions, CACI

Donna M. Gregg
Asymmetric Operations Sector Head, Johns Hopkins University

Tonye Gross
Chief of Staff to the Assistant Chief Information Officer, Department of Agriculture

Deidre Harrison
Controller (Acting), Office of Federal Financial Management

Dr. Leonie K. Heyworth
Deputy Director for Clinical Services, Telehealth Services, Office of Connected Care, Veterans Health Administration, Department of Veterans Affairs

William Hilsman
Senior Vice President, Booz Allen Hamilton

Kenneth W. Howard
Director, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services

Eric Hysen
CIO, Department of Homeland Security

Hilary Ingraham
Director of the Refugee Processing Center, Department of State

Nasheb Ismaily
Principal Solutions Engineer, Cloudera Government Solutions, Inc.

Dr. Camille T. Jones
Assistant Division Chief, Enterprise Resource Services Administrative Customer Service Division Chief Administrative Office, U.S. Census Bureau

Col. Joy Kaczor
Commander, White House Communications Agency

Kavita Kalatur
Founder and Chairperson, NetImpact Strategies

Susan Kalweit
Senior Associate for Culture and Leader Excellence, National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency

Mark Kim
Chief Executive Officer, Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB)

Theresa Kinney
Deputy Director for Operations and Communications, NASA SEWP

Kevan Kivlan
Director, Office of Customer and Stakeholder Engagement, General Services Administration

Lauren Knausenberger
CIO, Department of the Air Force

Jason Knudson
CEO, Vyzvalab, Inc.

Ryan L. Korn
Senior Cloud Architect and Product Manager, Bureau of Industry and Security, Department of Commerce

Anne Lewis
Senior Advisor for Delivery, Small Business Administration

Lee J. Loftus
Assistant Attorney General, Department of Justice

Matt Mandrgoc
Head of U.S. Public Sector, Zoom

Stephanie Mango
President
CGI Federal

Jason Martin
Director, Digital Capabilities and Security Center, Defense Information Systems Agency

Patrick H. Mason
Deputy Program Executive Officer, PEO Aviation, Department of the Army

Steven M. McAndrews
Director of Federal Civilian Cybersecurity, Office of Management and Budget

Ryan E. McArthur
Senior Technical Advisor, Office of the CIO, Department of Defense

Shannon McCullar Director
Financial Systems Modernization, Department of Homeland Security

Beth McGrath
Global Government & Public Services Industry Leader, Deloitte

Robert McQuade
Executive Director, Headquarters Cyberspace Capabilities Center, Department of the Air Force

Joe Mitchell
Director of Strategic Initiatives & International Programs, NAPA

Mark Montgomery
Executive Director, Cyberspace Solarium Commission and Senior Fellow, Foundation for Defense of Democracies

Dan Morgan
Chief Data Officer, Department of Transportation

Kevin M. Mulvihill
Principal Director to the Deputy Chief Information Officer for Command, Control and Communications, Department of Defense

Rasha Nahas
Managing Director, Accenture Federal Services

Adam Nucci
Deputy Director for Strategic Operations, Department of the Army

Stacy O’Mara
Director, Government Affairs, Mandiant

Sen. Gary Peters
Chairman, Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, U.S. Senate

Richard M. Press
Acting Deputy Director, National Leadership Command Capabilities (NLCC) Management Office (NMO); Director, NLCC Programs (National Security/Emergency Preparedness), Office of the CIO, Department of Defense

Paul Puckett
Director, Enterprise Cloud Management Agency, Department of the Army

Brig. General Stephen G. Purdy
Commander, Space Launch Delta 45, U.S. Space Force

Tarik Reyes
President of Global Health and Financial Solutions Sector, Peraton

William RR. Roberts
Acquisition Chief, Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC), Department of Defense

Katherine M. Rollins
Lead Program Manager Modernization, General Services Administration

Alan Rosner
Electromagnetic Battle Management Program Manager (EMBM) and Global Electromagnetic Spectrum Information System (GEMSIS) Program Manager, Defense Information Systems Agency

Erick Royle
Acting Deputy Director, Data Analytics and Systems Group (DASG), Center for Program Integrity (CPI), Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services

Elanchezhian Sivagnanam
Chief Architect, National Science Foundation

Tim Smith
President, OnPoint Consulting

Stan Soloway
CEO, Celero Strategies, LLC

Renata Spinks
Assistant Director, Information, Command, Control, Communication, Computers (IC4), and Senior Information Security Officer (SISO), U.S. Marine Corps

Lt.Col. Ron Synakowski
Director of Data Capabilities at the Department of Air Force Chief Data Office, U.S Air Force

Cheryl A. Thornton-Cameron
Executive Director, Office of Acquisition Operations, Information Technology Category, Federal Acquisition Service, General Services Administration

Erik Torres-Jacquez, PhD
Chief, Information Technology and Resource Management, Division of Fire and Aviation Management, National Park Service

Dr. Dan Voce
Senior Vice President – Enterprise Cyber and Cyber Solutions, Leidos

Meredith “Memi” Whitehead
Deputy Assistant Commissioner, Integrated Award Environment, FAS Office of Systems Management, General Services Administration

Tony Williams
Associate Commissioner, Bureau of Labor Statistics

Patrice C. Wilmot
Identity and Access Management, Internal Revenue Service

LCDR Joshua A. Wymer
Chief Nursing Informatics Officer, Naval Medical Center San Diego
Chief Health Information Officer, San Diego Market, Defense Health Agency

James Yeager
Vice President of Public Sector & Healthcare, CrowdStrike

