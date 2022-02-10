Announcing the 2022 Federal 100

Hundreds of nominations were submitted, and our panel of government and industry judges deliberated for hours. The result? A list of 100 women and men who personify what’s possible in federal IT.
Every year, it’s a tremendous privilege to be able to sift through all these stories. The pool of nominations shows the vast range of important work being done throughout the community, and there are always far more outstanding individuals than even a list of 100 can accommodate. That was certainly the case this time around.
You’ll have the chance to learn more about each of this year’s winners in the coming months — via the profiles we will publish in FCW magazine and on FCW.com, and in person at our May 12 Evening of Honors to celebrate both the Fed 100 winners and Government Hall of Fame inductees. For now, though, you’ll have to make do with the list of names, which you can find below.
Congratulations to each and every one of the 2022 Federal 100:
James T. Abernethy
Acting Director, National Leadership Command Capabilities (NLCC) Management Office (NMO), Office of the CIO, Department of Defense
Gundeep Ahluwalia
CIO, Department of Labor
Jonathan Alboum
Federal CTO and Principal Digital Strategist, ServiceNow
Chris Alvares
Chief Data Officer (Acting), Department of Agriculture
Joseph Arora
Chief Scaling Officer, Platform One, Department of the Air Force
Scott Beliveau
Acting Chief Data Officer, U.S. Patent and Trademark Office
Van Patrick Bevill
Chief Information Security Officer, Federal Retirement Thrift Investment Board
David A. Blair
Chief, Transformation Delivery Division, USCIS
Jude Boyle
VP Public Sector Sales, MuleSoft, a Salesforce company
Victor Brown
Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, IBM US Public Sector and Federal Markets
Sean Brune
CIO, Social Security Administration
Jarrod D. Bruner
Capture Program Executive, United States Marshals Service
Dr. Kerry Buckley
VP, Air and Space Forces Center, The MITRE Corporation
Col. Donald Burton
Project Manager, Defense Integrated Business Systems (DIBS), U.S. Army PEO EIS, Department of the Army
Pete Buttigieg
Secretary, Department of Transportation
Dr. Kaitlynn Castelle
Project Blue Digital Transformation Lead, COLUMBIA Program Office (PMS 397), Amentum, Department of the Navy
Guy Cavallo
Chief Information Officer (CIO), Office of Personnel Management
Cameron Chehreh
Chief Technology Officer and Vice President, Pre-Sales Engineering, Dell Technologies
Casey Coleman
Senior Vice President, Salesforce Global Government Solutions
Sean Connelly
Trusted Internet Connections (TIC) Program Manager, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency
Soraya Correa
Chief Procurement Officer (former), Department of Homeland Security
James “Guideaux” E. Crocker
CTO for BESPIN, Department of the Air Force
Tina M. Donbeck
VP and Chief Information Officer, U.S. International Development Finance Corp.
Nicholas E. Douglas
Assistant Director, Energy Minerals & Realty Management, Bureau of Land Management, Department of the Interior
Dr. Jared Dunnmon
AI/ML Technology Director, Defense Innovation Unit, Department of Defense
Lynn Parker Dupree
Dupree Chief Privacy Officer, Department of Homeland Security
Kevin Duvall
Chief Technology Officer, Administration for Children & Families, Department of Health and Human Services
Jen Easterly
Director, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency
David Egts
Chief Technologist, North America Public Sector, Red Hat
Patrick N. Evans
IT Project Manager, Office of Management and Budget
Steve Faehl
Security CTO, Microsoft Federal
Rich Forsht
Chief, Global Service Desk Management Office, Defense Information Systems Agency
Robert Fortner
Deputy CIO, Transportation Security Administration, Transportation Security Agency
Angela Gant-Curtis
IT Program Manager, Innovation and Emerging Technologies, Office of the VA Chief Technology Officer, Department of Veterans Affairs
Bob S. Genter
President, Defense and Civilian Sector, SAIC
Amy Gilliland
President, GDIT
Wendy Ginsberg
Staff Director for the Subcommittee on Government Operations, House Committee on Oversight and Reform, U.S. House of Representatives
Lattrice R. Goldsby
Robotic Process Automation (RPA) CoE & Branch Manager, Robotic Process Automation Branch, Business Operations Division, Digital Infrastructure Service Center, Office of the Chief Information Officer, Department of Agriculture
Darlene K. Gore
Director, Identity Credential and Access Management, Federal Acquisition Service, General Services Administration
Dr. Matthew Graviss
Chief Data Officer and Center for Analytics Managing Director, Department of State
DeEtte Gray
President, CACI Business and Information Technology Solutions, CACI
Donna M. Gregg
Asymmetric Operations Sector Head, Johns Hopkins University
Tonye Gross
Chief of Staff to the Assistant Chief Information Officer, Department of Agriculture
Deidre Harrison
Controller (Acting), Office of Federal Financial Management
Dr. Leonie K. Heyworth
Deputy Director for Clinical Services, Telehealth Services, Office of Connected Care, Veterans Health Administration, Department of Veterans Affairs
William Hilsman
Senior Vice President, Booz Allen Hamilton
Kenneth W. Howard
Director, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services
Eric Hysen
CIO, Department of Homeland Security
Hilary Ingraham
Director of the Refugee Processing Center, Department of State
Nasheb Ismaily
Principal Solutions Engineer, Cloudera Government Solutions, Inc.
Dr. Camille T. Jones
Assistant Division Chief, Enterprise Resource Services Administrative Customer Service Division Chief Administrative Office, U.S. Census Bureau
Col. Joy Kaczor
Commander, White House Communications Agency
Kavita Kalatur
Founder and Chairperson, NetImpact Strategies
Susan Kalweit
Senior Associate for Culture and Leader Excellence, National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency
Mark Kim
Chief Executive Officer, Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB)
Theresa Kinney
Deputy Director for Operations and Communications, NASA SEWP
Kevan Kivlan
Director, Office of Customer and Stakeholder Engagement, General Services Administration
Lauren Knausenberger
CIO, Department of the Air Force
Jason Knudson
CEO, Vyzvalab, Inc.
Ryan L. Korn
Senior Cloud Architect and Product Manager, Bureau of Industry and Security, Department of Commerce
Anne Lewis
Senior Advisor for Delivery, Small Business Administration
Lee J. Loftus
Assistant Attorney General, Department of Justice
Matt Mandrgoc
Head of U.S. Public Sector, Zoom
Stephanie Mango
President
CGI Federal
Jason Martin
Director, Digital Capabilities and Security Center, Defense Information Systems Agency
Patrick H. Mason
Deputy Program Executive Officer, PEO Aviation, Department of the Army
Steven M. McAndrews
Director of Federal Civilian Cybersecurity, Office of Management and Budget
Ryan E. McArthur
Senior Technical Advisor, Office of the CIO, Department of Defense
Shannon McCullar Director
Financial Systems Modernization, Department of Homeland Security
Beth McGrath
Global Government & Public Services Industry Leader, Deloitte
Robert McQuade
Executive Director, Headquarters Cyberspace Capabilities Center, Department of the Air Force
Joe Mitchell
Director of Strategic Initiatives & International Programs, NAPA
Mark Montgomery
Executive Director, Cyberspace Solarium Commission and Senior Fellow, Foundation for Defense of Democracies
Dan Morgan
Chief Data Officer, Department of Transportation
Kevin M. Mulvihill
Principal Director to the Deputy Chief Information Officer for Command, Control and Communications, Department of Defense
Rasha Nahas
Managing Director, Accenture Federal Services
Adam Nucci
Deputy Director for Strategic Operations, Department of the Army
Stacy O’Mara
Director, Government Affairs, Mandiant
Sen. Gary Peters
Chairman, Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, U.S. Senate
Richard M. Press
Acting Deputy Director, National Leadership Command Capabilities (NLCC) Management Office (NMO); Director, NLCC Programs (National Security/Emergency Preparedness), Office of the CIO, Department of Defense
Paul Puckett
Director, Enterprise Cloud Management Agency, Department of the Army
Brig. General Stephen G. Purdy
Commander, Space Launch Delta 45, U.S. Space Force
Tarik Reyes
President of Global Health and Financial Solutions Sector, Peraton
William RR. Roberts
Acquisition Chief, Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC), Department of Defense
Katherine M. Rollins
Lead Program Manager Modernization, General Services Administration
Alan Rosner
Electromagnetic Battle Management Program Manager (EMBM) and Global Electromagnetic Spectrum Information System (GEMSIS) Program Manager, Defense Information Systems Agency
Erick Royle
Acting Deputy Director, Data Analytics and Systems Group (DASG), Center for Program Integrity (CPI), Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services
Elanchezhian Sivagnanam
Chief Architect, National Science Foundation
Tim Smith
President, OnPoint Consulting
Stan Soloway
CEO, Celero Strategies, LLC
Renata Spinks
Assistant Director, Information, Command, Control, Communication, Computers (IC4), and Senior Information Security Officer (SISO), U.S. Marine Corps
Lt.Col. Ron Synakowski
Director of Data Capabilities at the Department of Air Force Chief Data Office, U.S Air Force
Cheryl A. Thornton-Cameron
Executive Director, Office of Acquisition Operations, Information Technology Category, Federal Acquisition Service, General Services Administration
Erik Torres-Jacquez, PhD
Chief, Information Technology and Resource Management, Division of Fire and Aviation Management, National Park Service
Dr. Dan Voce
Senior Vice President – Enterprise Cyber and Cyber Solutions, Leidos
Meredith “Memi” Whitehead
Deputy Assistant Commissioner, Integrated Award Environment, FAS Office of Systems Management, General Services Administration
Tony Williams
Associate Commissioner, Bureau of Labor Statistics
Patrice C. Wilmot
Identity and Access Management, Internal Revenue Service
LCDR Joshua A. Wymer
Chief Nursing Informatics Officer, Naval Medical Center San Diego
Chief Health Information Officer, San Diego Market, Defense Health Agency
James Yeager
Vice President of Public Sector & Healthcare, CrowdStrike
