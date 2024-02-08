Announcing the 2024 Federal 100

Every year for more than three decades, a panel of government and industry technology stalwarts gather in a conference room one Saturday in January to pore over the hundreds of nominations submitted to the annual Federal 100 awards. It’s an all-volunteer effort that is driven by the passion for excellence in the federal IT community.

The result? A list of 100 individuals who personify what’s possible in federal IT.

The pool of nominations spotlights the range of important work being done throughout the community, and also reflects trends in technology and tech policy. This year we saw winning nominations for achievements in cybersecurity, customer experience, service delivery and artificial intelligence. As always, there were far more outstanding nominations than a list of 100 can accommodate.

You’ll have the chance to learn more about each of this year’s winners in the coming months — via the profiles we will publish in the Nextgov/FCW magazine and on Nextgov.com, as well as in person at our Evening of Honors on April 24 to celebrate the Fed 100 winners and Government Hall of Fame inductees.

For now, you’ll have to make do with the list of names, which you can find below. The titles and organizations listed reflect the roles these individuals held in 2023 when doing the work that earned this recognition — although some may have moved on to other positions or even retired.

Congratulations to each and every one of the 2024 Federal 100!

James Adams

Senior Advisor

Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory, Department of Energy

Ann Amrhein

Associate Chief Information Officer (SES)

Social Security Administration

Dan Anthony

Executive Vice President and CIO, FedNow Service

Federal Reserve Financial Services

Colonel Robert Bailey

Portfolio Manager, Marine Corps Manpower IT Systems Modernization, Program Executive Office for Manpower, Logistics and Business Solutions

Department of the Navy

Yosry Barsoum

Vice President, Director, Center for Securing the Homeland

MITRE

Keith Baylor

Product Lead, ArmyIgnitED, U.S. Army Program Executive Office Enterprise Information Systems

Department of the Army

Lee Becker

General Manager Medallia Public Sector

Medallia

Barbara “Bobbie” J. Browning

Chief Federal Strategist

Qualtrics

Jonathan K Burgard

COSMOS Lead Engineer/NIWC PAC Network Manager, Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific

Department of the Navy

Beth Caswell

Director, Digital Transformation & IT Portfolio Management

Department of the Navy

Bruce Caswell

CEO

Maximus

Guy Cavallo

Chief Information Officer

Office of Personnel Management

Rep. Mike Collins

Chair, Subcommittee on Research and Technology, House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology

House of Representatives

Steven Costa

Senior System Engineer, CENTCOM

Air Force U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM)

Karen Dahut

CEO

Google Public Sector

Kirsten Dalboe

Chief Data Officer

Federal Energy Regulatory Commission

Ja’Nelle DeVore

Chief Information Security Officer

Department of Agriculture

Drenan E. Dudley

Deputy National Cyber Director for Strategy and Budget, Office of the National Cyber Director

Executive Office of the President

Michael Duffy

Associate Director, Cyber Division, Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency

Department of Homeland Security

Ann Dunkin

Chief Information Officer

Department of Energy

Sujey Edward

Chief Technology Officer

Octo, an IBM Company

Robert G. Efrus

Founder and CEO

Efrus Federal Advisors LLC

Colonel Vito Errico

Director, Army Software Factory, Army Futures Command

U.S. Army

Jennifer Ewbank

Deputy Director, Digital Innovation

Central Intelligence Agency

Prashant Gaur

President & CEO

Credence Management Solutions

LtGen Matthew Glavy

Commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command

U.S. Marine Corps

John Goodman

CEO

Accenture Federal Services

Dan Goslee

General Manager and Leader, Verkada Federal

Verkada Corporation

Tamara Greenspan

Group Vice President and General Manager for Public Sector Applications

Oracle Corporation

Justin Grimes

Senior Policy Analyst

Office of Management and Budget

David Grundy

Director of Strategy Management and Complex Solutions

Department of Agriculture

Ross R. Guckert

Program Executive Officer, U.S. Army PEO/EIS

Department of the Army

Jenn L. Gustetic

Program Director, Early Stage Innovations Partnerships, Space Technology Mission Directorate

NASA

Sonny Hashmi

Commissioner, Federal Acquisition Service

General Services Administration

Paul Hasz

Director of System and Support Services, GrantSolutions

Department of Health and Human Services

Steven Hernandez

Chief Information Security Officer and Director of Information Assurance Services

Department of Education

Lilian “Lilly” M. Herrera

Mobile Services Manager, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency

Department of Homeland Security

Kendall Holbrook

CEO

Dev Technology Group

Karen Howard

Executive Director, Head of Office of Online Services

Internal Revenue Service

Mark A. James

Director of Enterprise Cloud Services Directorate, Office of Information & Technology, Customs & Border Protection

Department of Homeland Security

Martha P Jasper

Deputy Director, Joint Enterprise Services Directorate, Defense Information Systems Agency

Department of Defense

Katharine Kelley

Chief Human Capital Officer, S1A,

U.S. Space Force

Anisa Khandkar

Enterprise Architect, Catalog Management Office, Federal Acquisition Service

General Services Administration

Krista Kinnard

Director of Innovation and Engineering

Department of Labor

Erv K Koehler

Assistant Commissioner, General Supplies and Services, Federal Acquisition Service

General Services Administration

Chris Kuang

Co-Founder & Deputy Director, U.S. Digital Corps

General Services Administration

Jennifer Kuk

Office of Science and Technology Policy

Executive Office of the President

Carissa Landymore

Program Manager, Defense Information Systems Agency

Department of Defense

John Neal Latta

Assistant Administrator, Enrollment Services and Vetting Programs

Transportation Security Administration

Eric Leckey

Mission Support Leader, Federal Emergency Management Agency

Department of Homeland Security

Scott Levins

Director, National Personnel Records Center

National Archives and Records Administration

Dennis M. Lucey

Vice President

Akima

Clare Martorana

Federal Chief Information Officer

Office of Management and Budget

Dr. Edward Mays

Deputy Assistant Commissioner (DAC) for Infrastructure and Support Services, Customs and Border Protection

Department of Homeland Security

Ryan E. McArthur

Executive Program Manager, Defense Information Systems Agency

Department of Defense

Dr. Kelly M. McVearry

CEO

Bento Biology

Brian Merrick

Deputy Director, Service Delivery Staff

Department of Justice

Adele Merritt

Intelligence Community Chief Information Officer

Office of the Director of National Intelligence

Christopher Mihm

Fellow

National Academy of Public Administration

Renata Miskell

Deputy Assistant Secretary, Accounting Policy and Financial Transparency

Department of Treasury

Seeyew Mo

Assistant National Cyber Director

Executive Office of the President

Chandler Morse

Vice President, Public Policy

Workday

Jeff Myers

Senior Director

REI Systems, Inc.

Nicole Nemmers

Chief, Data Governance and Capabilities Branch and AI Portfolio Manager, U.S. Special Operations Command

Department of Defense

Anne Neuberger

Deputy National Security Advisor

The White House

RDML Seiko Okano

Program Executive Officer, Integrated Warfare Systems

U.S. Navy

Melissa Palmer

President

HashiCorp Federal

Dovarius L Peoples

Chief Information Officer/G-6 (CIO/G-6)

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Alicia Ponegalek

Vice President

Booz Allen Hamilton

Jason Prow

Sr. Partner, Automation and Data Platforms Leader – US Federal, IBM Consulting

IBM

Kim Pugh

Director, Digital Transformation Center, Office of Information and Technology

Department of Veterans Affairs

Dr. Jeffrey D Pullen

Associate Director, Financial Systems, Justice Management Division

U.S. Department of Justice

Dave Rey

President, Global Public Sector

Salesforce

Amy Ritualo

Deputy Chief Data Officer

Department of State

Douglas Robertson

Chief Technology Officer

Small Business Administration

Alvaro E Rodriguez

Program Manager, Defense Health Agency (DHA) Enterprise Information Technology Services (EITS), PEO Medical Systems / CIO (J-6)

Defense Health Agency

Chuck Romine

Associate Director for Laboratory Programs, National Institute of Standards and Technology

Department of Commerce

Alex A. Sedillos

Director of Product Management, Defense Manpower Data Center, Defense Human Resources Authority

Department of Defense

Jared N Shepard

Founder and CEO

Hypori

David Shive

Chief Information Officer

General Services Administration

Nick Sinai

Senior Advisor

Insight Partners

Carey Smith

CEO

Parsons

Robert D Snelick

Computer Scientist, National Institute of Standards and Technology

Department of Commerce

Xavier M Soosai

Chief Information Officer and Director of IT Services, Center for Information Technology, National Institutes of Health

Department of Health and Human Services

Air Force Col. (Ret.) Jen Sovada

President,

Global Public Sector

SandboxAQ

Tom Stamos

Senior Regional Vice President of Federal Sales

Zscaler

Rep. Haley Stevens

Ranking Member, Subcommittee on Research and Technology, House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology

House of Representatives

Andrew Stettner

Director, Office of Unemployment Insurance Modernization, Office of the Secretary

Department of Labor

Kyra M Stewart

Program Manager, Information Technology Vendor Management Office, Federal Acquisition Service

General Services Administration

Conrad Stosz

Director of Artificial Intelligence, Office of the Federal Chief Information Officer

Office of Management and Budget

Amy Taylor

Chief Information Officer and Associate Director, Technology Division, Financial Crimes Enforcement Network

Department of the Treasury

George D Thomas

President and Chief Innovation Officer

Connected DMV

Matt Topper

President and Solutions Catalyst

UberEther

Timothy Tutt

CEO and Cofounder

Night Shift Development

Rosa M Underwood

Senior Cybersecurity Advisor, Federal Acquisition Service

General Services Administration

Steve Walters

Senior Vice President, Federal

ServiceNow

CW5 Taylor Wells

Senior Technical Advisor to the Director, Defense Information Systems Agency

Department of Defense

Stephanie L Wilson

Chief Operating Officer

NetImpact Strategies

Cori Zarek

Deputy Administrator, U.S. Digital Service

Office of Management and Budget

Mya Zemlock

Government Program Manager

Dcode