Announcing the 2024 Federal 100

Every year for more than three decades, a panel of government and industry technology stalwarts gather in a conference room one Saturday in January to pore over the hundreds of nominations submitted to the annual Federal 100 awards. It’s an all-volunteer effort that is driven by the passion for excellence in the federal IT community.
The result? A list of 100 individuals who personify what’s possible in federal IT.
The pool of nominations spotlights the range of important work being done throughout the community, and also reflects trends in technology and tech policy. This year we saw winning nominations for achievements in cybersecurity, customer experience, service delivery and artificial intelligence. As always, there were far more outstanding nominations than a list of 100 can accommodate.
As always, there were far more outstanding nominations than a list of 100 can accommodate.
For now, you’ll have to make do with the list of names, which you can find below. The titles and organizations listed reflect the roles these individuals held in 2023 when doing the work that earned this recognition — although some may have moved on to other positions or even retired.
Congratulations to each and every one of the 2024 Federal 100!
James Adams
Senior Advisor
Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory, Department of Energy
Ann Amrhein
Associate Chief Information Officer (SES)
Social Security Administration
Dan Anthony
Executive Vice President and CIO, FedNow Service
Federal Reserve Financial Services
Colonel Robert Bailey
Portfolio Manager, Marine Corps Manpower IT Systems Modernization, Program Executive Office for Manpower, Logistics and Business Solutions
Department of the Navy
Yosry Barsoum
Vice President, Director, Center for Securing the Homeland
MITRE
Keith Baylor
Product Lead, ArmyIgnitED, U.S. Army Program Executive Office Enterprise Information Systems
Department of the Army
Lee Becker
General Manager Medallia Public Sector
Medallia
Barbara “Bobbie” J. Browning
Chief Federal Strategist
Qualtrics
Jonathan K Burgard
COSMOS Lead Engineer/NIWC PAC Network Manager, Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific
Department of the Navy
Beth Caswell
Director, Digital Transformation & IT Portfolio Management
Department of the Navy
Bruce Caswell
CEO
Maximus
Guy Cavallo
Chief Information Officer
Office of Personnel Management
Rep. Mike Collins
Chair, Subcommittee on Research and Technology, House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology
House of Representatives
Steven Costa
Senior System Engineer, CENTCOM
Air Force U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM)
Karen Dahut
CEO
Google Public Sector
Kirsten Dalboe
Chief Data Officer
Federal Energy Regulatory Commission
Ja’Nelle DeVore
Chief Information Security Officer
Department of Agriculture
Drenan E. Dudley
Deputy National Cyber Director for Strategy and Budget, Office of the National Cyber Director
Executive Office of the President
Michael Duffy
Associate Director, Cyber Division, Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency
Department of Homeland Security
Ann Dunkin
Chief Information Officer
Department of Energy
Sujey Edward
Chief Technology Officer
Octo, an IBM Company
Robert G. Efrus
Founder and CEO
Efrus Federal Advisors LLC
Colonel Vito Errico
Director, Army Software Factory, Army Futures Command
U.S. Army
Jennifer Ewbank
Deputy Director, Digital Innovation
Central Intelligence Agency
Prashant Gaur
President & CEO
Credence Management Solutions
LtGen Matthew Glavy
Commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command
U.S. Marine Corps
John Goodman
CEO
Accenture Federal Services
Dan Goslee
General Manager and Leader, Verkada Federal
Verkada Corporation
Tamara Greenspan
Group Vice President and General Manager for Public Sector Applications
Oracle Corporation
Justin Grimes
Senior Policy Analyst
Office of Management and Budget
David Grundy
Director of Strategy Management and Complex Solutions
Department of Agriculture
Ross R. Guckert
Program Executive Officer, U.S. Army PEO/EIS
Department of the Army
Jenn L. Gustetic
Program Director, Early Stage Innovations Partnerships, Space Technology Mission Directorate
NASA
Sonny Hashmi
Commissioner, Federal Acquisition Service
General Services Administration
Paul Hasz
Director of System and Support Services, GrantSolutions
Department of Health and Human Services
Steven Hernandez
Chief Information Security Officer and Director of Information Assurance Services
Department of Education
Lilian “Lilly” M. Herrera
Mobile Services Manager, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency
Department of Homeland Security
Kendall Holbrook
CEO
Dev Technology Group
Karen Howard
Executive Director, Head of Office of Online Services
Internal Revenue Service
Mark A. James
Director of Enterprise Cloud Services Directorate, Office of Information & Technology, Customs & Border Protection
Department of Homeland Security
Martha P Jasper
Deputy Director, Joint Enterprise Services Directorate, Defense Information Systems Agency
Department of Defense
Katharine Kelley
Chief Human Capital Officer, S1A,
U.S. Space Force
Anisa Khandkar
Enterprise Architect, Catalog Management Office, Federal Acquisition Service
General Services Administration
Krista Kinnard
Director of Innovation and Engineering
Department of Labor
Erv K Koehler
Assistant Commissioner, General Supplies and Services, Federal Acquisition Service
General Services Administration
Chris Kuang
Co-Founder & Deputy Director, U.S. Digital Corps
General Services Administration
Jennifer Kuk
Office of Science and Technology Policy
Executive Office of the President
Carissa Landymore
Program Manager, Defense Information Systems Agency
Department of Defense
John Neal Latta
Assistant Administrator, Enrollment Services and Vetting Programs
Transportation Security Administration
Eric Leckey
Mission Support Leader, Federal Emergency Management Agency
Department of Homeland Security
Scott Levins
Director, National Personnel Records Center
National Archives and Records Administration
Dennis M. Lucey
Vice President
Akima
Clare Martorana
Federal Chief Information Officer
Office of Management and Budget
Dr. Edward Mays
Deputy Assistant Commissioner (DAC) for Infrastructure and Support Services, Customs and Border Protection
Department of Homeland Security
Ryan E. McArthur
Executive Program Manager, Defense Information Systems Agency
Department of Defense
Dr. Kelly M. McVearry
CEO
Bento Biology
Brian Merrick
Deputy Director, Service Delivery Staff
Department of Justice
Adele Merritt
Intelligence Community Chief Information Officer
Office of the Director of National Intelligence
Christopher Mihm
Fellow
National Academy of Public Administration
Renata Miskell
Deputy Assistant Secretary, Accounting Policy and Financial Transparency
Department of Treasury
Seeyew Mo
Assistant National Cyber Director
Executive Office of the President
Chandler Morse
Vice President, Public Policy
Workday
Jeff Myers
Senior Director
REI Systems, Inc.
Nicole Nemmers
Chief, Data Governance and Capabilities Branch and AI Portfolio Manager, U.S. Special Operations Command
Department of Defense
Anne Neuberger
Deputy National Security Advisor
The White House
RDML Seiko Okano
Program Executive Officer, Integrated Warfare Systems
U.S. Navy
Melissa Palmer
President
HashiCorp Federal
Dovarius L Peoples
Chief Information Officer/G-6 (CIO/G-6)
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
Alicia Ponegalek
Vice President
Booz Allen Hamilton
Jason Prow
Sr. Partner, Automation and Data Platforms Leader – US Federal, IBM Consulting
IBM
Kim Pugh
Director, Digital Transformation Center, Office of Information and Technology
Department of Veterans Affairs
Dr. Jeffrey D Pullen
Associate Director, Financial Systems, Justice Management Division
U.S. Department of Justice
Dave Rey
President, Global Public Sector
Salesforce
Amy Ritualo
Deputy Chief Data Officer
Department of State
Douglas Robertson
Chief Technology Officer
Small Business Administration
Alvaro E Rodriguez
Program Manager, Defense Health Agency (DHA) Enterprise Information Technology Services (EITS), PEO Medical Systems / CIO (J-6)
Defense Health Agency
Chuck Romine
Associate Director for Laboratory Programs, National Institute of Standards and Technology
Department of Commerce
Alex A. Sedillos
Director of Product Management, Defense Manpower Data Center, Defense Human Resources Authority
Department of Defense
Jared N Shepard
Founder and CEO
Hypori
David Shive
Chief Information Officer
General Services Administration
Nick Sinai
Senior Advisor
Insight Partners
Carey Smith
CEO
Parsons
Robert D Snelick
Computer Scientist, National Institute of Standards and Technology
Department of Commerce
Xavier M Soosai
Chief Information Officer and Director of IT Services, Center for Information Technology, National Institutes of Health
Department of Health and Human Services
Air Force Col. (Ret.) Jen Sovada
President,
Global Public Sector
SandboxAQ
Tom Stamos
Senior Regional Vice President of Federal Sales
Zscaler
Rep. Haley Stevens
Ranking Member, Subcommittee on Research and Technology, House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology
House of Representatives
Andrew Stettner
Director, Office of Unemployment Insurance Modernization, Office of the Secretary
Department of Labor
Kyra M Stewart
Program Manager, Information Technology Vendor Management Office, Federal Acquisition Service
General Services Administration
Conrad Stosz
Director of Artificial Intelligence, Office of the Federal Chief Information Officer
Office of Management and Budget
Amy Taylor
Chief Information Officer and Associate Director, Technology Division, Financial Crimes Enforcement Network
Department of the Treasury
George D Thomas
President and Chief Innovation Officer
Connected DMV
Matt Topper
President and Solutions Catalyst
UberEther
Timothy Tutt
CEO and Cofounder
Night Shift Development
Rosa M Underwood
Senior Cybersecurity Advisor, Federal Acquisition Service
General Services Administration
Steve Walters
Senior Vice President, Federal
ServiceNow
CW5 Taylor Wells
Senior Technical Advisor to the Director, Defense Information Systems Agency
Department of Defense
Stephanie L Wilson
Chief Operating Officer
NetImpact Strategies
Cori Zarek
Deputy Administrator, U.S. Digital Service
Office of Management and Budget
Mya Zemlock
Government Program Manager
Dcode
source: NextGov