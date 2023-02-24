Announcing the startups pitching at TechCrunch Live’s (virtual) Boston event!

I’m thrilled to announce the three startups pitch at TechCrunch Live’s special event in Boston. This virtual event start at 2:00pm EST/11:00am PST on Monday, February 27 and is free to attend. The event will features leaders in the Boston startup scene and concludes with a pitch-off. The following startups were picked by TechCrunch editorial staff to participate.

And you can watch live! Register here for the event.

The show kicks off with a conversation between .406 Venture’s Greg Dracon and Matt Caulfield, CEO of Oort, to talk through the Boston ecosystem, and why security startups should look at building their companies in Boston. This is followed by a conversation with the CEO of MassChallenge, Cait Brumme, on Boston’s deep community resources available for startup founders. Lastly, just before the pitch-off, legendary roboticist Marc Raibert, is speaking to TechCrunch’s Hardware Editor Brian Heater on why he built Boston Dynamics in Boston and explains his latest venture, leading the Hyundai AI Institute.

This is a free event, and I hope you can attend. Register here.

Startups

Penny Finance

Crissi Cole, Founder & CEO

Penny Finance is a tech-forward financial mentor for women. We are on a mission to close the wealth gap.

Piction Health

Susan Conover, Co-founder & CEO

Piction Health develops a healthcare technology intended to help patients and physicians address challenging skin diseases.

USEFULL

Alison Cove, Founder, & CEO

Usefull is a food and beverages company that provides delivery of coffee and food with reusable organic cups.