Announcing the startups pitching at the TC City Spotlight: Columbus pitch-off

Today, TechCrunch is virtually hosting TC City Spotlight: Columbus — an event shining a spotlight on the innovation, investment and entrepreneurship in the region. The event will feature panels highlighting the successes and challenges facing the massive tech scene. In true TechCrunch fashion, part two is a pitch-off with an amazing group of of founders from the Ohio region. Register here for free.

Each founder will pitch for four minutes followed by a Q&A with our stellar panel of judges:

Anna Mason, Managing Partner, Rise of the Rest Seed Fund at Revolution

Parul Singh, General Partner, Initialized Capital

We know you are excited to see who has made it. Tune in at 3:10 pm local time (1:10 pm PT), to watch the TC Spotlight Columbus Pitch-Off. Without further ado, here are the companies presenting in the pitch-off: