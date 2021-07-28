Appeals court upholds ITC patent finding

From pv magazine USA

JinkoSolar Holding Co. said in a statement that the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit issued a Rule 36 summary affirmance upholding the International Trade Commission’s (ITC’s) conclusion that JinkoSolar’s products do not infringe a patent asserted by Hanwha Q CELLS.

In March 2019, Hanwha initiated ITC Investigation No. 337-TA-1151 against JinkoSolar, LONGi Solar, and REC Group, asserting that the companies infringe U.S. Patent No. 9,893,215.

In June 2020, the International Trade Commission issued its final determination in JinkoSolar’s favor, affirming an Administrative Law Judge’s initial determination that JinkoSolar’s products do not infringe Hanwha’s patent.

After Hanwha appealed the case, a three judge panel from the Federal Circuit agreed with the ITC.

“We welcome this decision by the Federal Circuit, which confirms what we have known from the start: our products do not infringe Hanwha’s patent,” said Xiande Li, chairman and CEO of JinkoSolar.