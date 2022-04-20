Apple adds Ace Hardware as a new Apple Card cashback partner

Apple is adding another new cashback partner for Apple Card with the addition of Ace Hardware. When customers shop at Ace Hardware in stores, online or in-app, using Apple Card with Apple Pay, they’ll receive 3% cashback through Apple’s Daily Cash. The retailer joins a small lineup of cashback partners paying out at the 3% rate, including Uber Eats, T-Mobile, Panera Bread, Exxon Mobil, Nike, Walgreens and of course, Apple.

“As the only home improvement retailer to offer 3% Daily Cash back on Apple Card, we are thrilled to offer Ace customers even more value when they use Apple Card with Apple Pay to shop online, in-app, and at Ace stores in neighborhoods throughout the U.S.,” Kim Lefko, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at Ace Hardware said in a press release. “This benefit coupled with our award-winning service and best-in-class brands will deliver even more value for consumers as they confidently maintain and upgrade their most valuable asset – their home.”

Apple Card’s Daily Cash deposits cash into your Apple Cash card in your Wallet app when you make purchases. You get a percentage of your purchase back, depending on where you shop with your Apple Card: 3% at Apple and at specific outlets if you use Apple Pay, 2% using Apple Pay at other retailers, and 1% for any other purchase where Apple Pay isn’t accepted. You can then use the Apple Cash to make purchases via Apple Pay, send to friends or family, make a payment on your Apple Card or transfer it into your bank account.

You need an iPhone or iPad with the latest operating system to use Apple Card, and you have to add it to the Wallet app as well. You do need an Apple Cash card to use Daily Cash in most cases, but if you don’t, you can use Daily Cash as a credit to your balance.

Along with the cashback program, Ace Hardware customers will also earn points through the Ace Rewards program. Once they’ve signed up, customers can put those points towards discounts, offers, and savings.

The cashback partnership with Ace Hardware does not apply to gift card purchases made online or through the mobile app. It also doesn’t apply to third-party merchants within an Ace Hardware store using an independent point-of-sale system.