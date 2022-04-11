Apple debuts a new true crime standalone original podcast called ‘Run, Bambi, Run’

Apple is furthering its investment in original podcasts with the debut of its new true crime-focused Apple Original podcast “Run, Bambi, Run.” The eight-part series will explore the story of Laurie “Bambi” Bembenek, a 21-year-old Milwaukee police officer who was dubiously convicted of killing her new husband’s ex-wife, and her years-long quest to clear her name.

“Run, Bambi, Run” is hosted by author, journalist and Campside Media co-founder Vanessa Grigoriadis. The podcast is produced by Campside Media with executive producers Grigoriadis, Mark McAdam, Adam Hoff, Josh Dean, Matt Shaer and Kyle Long.

New episodes of the podcast will debut weekly on Mondays. Users can choose to tune in via an app of their choosing, as the episodes are published both on Apple Podcasts and via RSS.

The launch comes a few months after Apple debuted a true crime-focused Apple Original podcast called “Hooked.” The nine-part series, which was also produced by Campside Media, explores the story of a top engineer, Tony Hathaway, whose addiction to opioids led him to become one of the most prolific bank robbers in U.S. history.

What makes the “Run, Bambi, Run” and “Hooked” podcasts stand out is the fact that, despite being branded as “Apple TV+ podcasts,” the shows are not tied to an Apple TV+ series or film. Other Apple TV+ branded podcasts serve as companions to the streaming platform’s original video programming, including “For All Mankind: The Official Podcast,” “Foundation: The Official Podcast,” and “The Problem With Jon Stewart: The Official Podcast.”

Apple Podcasts is available in more than 100 languages and in over 170 countries and regions across iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, HomePod mini, CarPlay, iTunes on Windows and via other smart speakers and car systems, notes Apple. But RSS means the show can also be streamed via a third-party podcast app, like Pocket Casts, Overcast, Castbox, Podbean and others.