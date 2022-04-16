Apple dev logs suggest ‘nine new M2-powered Macs’

Apple is seemingly testing four next-generation M2 processors on software developed by third-party app makers in at least nine Mac models that are likely to be upcoming laptops and desktops.

Two years ago, the iGiant debuted its homegrown Arm-compatible M1 processor to power computers and iPads; the shift marked a departure from using x86 Intel silicon for its PCs. Instead of purchasing off-the-shelf processors, Apple – which was already designing its own mobile system-on-chips – wanted a custom design for its macOS products.

Now it appears the M1’s successor, the M2, is edging closer to launch, judging from developer logs leaked to Bloomberg that signal there is “widespread internal testing” of the chip family at Apple.

Presumably, these logs are generated so that developers have an idea of the types of hardware running their apps. In doing so, they reveal forthcoming hardware being tested within Apple.

These records, we’re told, reference an M2, M2 Pro, M2 Max, and what looks like an M2 Ultra in MacBook Air and Pro designs as well as Mini and Mac Pro models. These include 16- and 14-inch MacBook Pros with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips. Here’s the news wire’s breakdown of the configurations seen in the logs:

A MacBook Air with an M2 chip sporting eight CPU cores and 10 GPU cores.

A Mac mini with an M2 as above, and one with an M2 Pro variant.

An entry-level MacBook Pro with an M2 as above.

A 14-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max. The M2 Max has 12 CPU cores and 38 GPU cores paired with 64 GB of RAM.

A 16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max as above.

A Mac Pro that features a successor to the M1 Ultra chip used in the Mac Studio.

The M2 chips will be fabbed using TSMC’s 4nm process node, an upgrade from the 5nm mode used for the M1 line, DigiTimes claimed last month.

Apple is also rumored to be bringing back MagSafe charging in the MacBook Air, a feature that uses magnetism to connect the charging port that was discontinued in 2019. The magnetic connector was reintroduced in its latest 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models last year. ®