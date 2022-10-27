Apple doesn’t want you trading NFTs on your phone (unless it makes them money)

Apple is no stranger to asserting its dominance. That’s exactly what the tech giant did this week when it announced new, stringent guidelines for NFT transactions in the iOS App Store, marking the first time the company has taken any sort of substantial position on web3. We hopped on the mic for the Thursday episode of Chain Reaction to discuss the new rules and how they could make life harder for NFT exchanges and crypto companies looking to grow through mobile adoption. You can listen to the full episode below:

On this Thursday’s show, we also discussed:

Reddit’s surprisingly successful foray into the NFT space in light of new metrics the company shared on stage at Disrupt

The U.K.’s new prime minister, Rishi Sunak, and whether he’ll live up to the hype he’s received from the crypto community

BTW, we’re getting closer to our crypto event in Miami on November 17th! If you want to join us to hear from web3 leaders at firms such as OpenSea, FTX and Haun Ventures, you can use the promo code REACT for 15% off a General Admission ticket.

If you can’t join us in person in Miami, you can use the promo code REACT to get 25% off an annual subscription to TechCrunch+ for web3 deep dives, exclusive interviews and analysis.