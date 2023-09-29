Apple revamps iCloud.com with more features for drive, mail and notes

After issuing updates to iOS, iPadOS, and macOS in the past few weeks, Apple has rolled out a redesigned iCloud.com website with more functionality such as support for browser notifications for Mail and Calendar on a PC, a customizable home page with the ability to take quick actions, and a slideshow view for photos.

Apple redesigned iCloud.com last year with support for quick-glance widgets to look at information from apps like Notes or Pages. This year’s update now lets you take action directly from the home page such as downloading a file, deleting an email, or marking it unread, or ticking off a task from reminders.

The new iCloud also supports browser notifications on PCs for events such as iCloud emails or event invitations to the Calendar. Plus, you can insert links to one note in another note — just like iOS 17.

The company is updating the iCloud Drive experience with a new list view and a way to see a preview of the file before downloading a file. You can do that by pressing the spacebar after selecting the file.

Additionally, the update enables users to create an iCloud email address directly from the web and also perform an undo send operation. Users can also attach files and photos directly from iCloud Drive or Photos directly from the web interface.

The Photos web app also got an upgrade with support for Memories and a slideshow view.

Given the handful of updates, casual iCloud users can probably use this iCloud website as a web app on macOS Sonoma, which rolled out to users earlier this week.

Earlier this month, during its Wanderlust event, Apple also announced two new iCloud+ tiers with 6TB storage at a $29.99 monthly subscription price and 12TB storage at a $59.99 monthly subscription price.