Apple sold a lot of iPhones last quarter. And Macs. And also Watches. And other stuff, too.

Apple earnings today found the company busting all sorts of records for hardware sales. In a release, the firm notes that it hit March quarter revenue records for iPhone, Mac and the combined Wearables, Home and Accessories category, which includes all sorts of products like Apple Watch and Airpods.

iPhones sales jumped 5% year-over-year for the quarter, to $50.6 billion. That news comes as the company has bolstered its supply chain relationships while a number of fellow hardware makers have struggled to keep on top of component shortages. The figures stand in stark contrast to the on-going struggles of other phone makers.

Macs, meanwhile, saw the biggest overall relative jump among hardware offerings, up 15% y-o-y to $10.4 billion. The category has been seeing strong quarters of late, courtesy of Apple silicon-fueled reinvigoration.

Refreshed stalwarts like the iMac and Mac Pro, coupled with new entries like the Mac Studio have fueled a renewed interest in the space. Add to that the overall bump in the PC market, as work setups continue to evolve during the pandemic. The Wearables, Home and Accessories category rose 12% to $8.8 billion. eThe one dim spot is, once again, iPad. Sales for the tablet dropped 2% from the same quarter last year.

All of that, coupled with 17% growth for Services add up to a truly stellar quarter for the company – an impressive feat amid widespread global uncertainty.

“This quarter’s record results are a testament to Apple’s relentless focus on innovation and our ability to create the best products and services in the world,” Tim Cook said in a release tied to the financials.