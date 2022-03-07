Apple TV+ begins rolling out to Comcast’s Xfinity platforms

Apple TV+ is now available across Comcast’s Xfinity platforms, Comcast announced on Monday. The company said Apple TV+ is beginning to roll out on the Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex and XClass TV today and will be available across all eligible devices in the coming days.

You can now access Apple TV+ by saying “Apple TV+” into your Xfinity voice remote or by saying the name of a movie or TV you want to watch from the streaming service, such as “Ted Lasso” or “The Morning Show.”

As part of the rollout, Xfinity users will be able to preview some of the streaming service’s content with no sign-up or sign-in necessary from March 15 to 21, including the new film “Greyhound” and the first seasons of several of its series. In addition, Comcast says Xfinity customers who are not currently Apple TV+ subscribers are eligible for a three-month free trial of Apple TV+ when they sign-up through their Xfinity device by April 25.

“Apple TV+ offers the highest quality programming from the finest creators in the world, and one of the best ways to enjoy it is on the big TV in your living room,” said Peter Stern, Apple’s Vice President of Services, in a statement about the launch. “Our work with Comcast lights up that experience for tens of millions of new devices, and we are thrilled that so many Comcast customers have a compelling way to enjoy their new favorite shows on Apple TV+,” he added.

The company first revealed plans to support Apple’s streaming service last October when Comcast CEO Brian Roberts promised that the Apple TV app would be available on Comcast platforms.

Apple TV+ debuted in November 2019 for Apple customers and later rolled out to non-Apple platforms including, that same year, Roku devices and Amazon’s Fire TV platform. Today, it’s also now available across a variety of smart TVs by Samsung, LG, Vizio and Sony; gaming consoles including PlayStation (PS4 & PS5) and Xbox (One, Series X, Series S); and via the web. In December, the service launched on Sky devices (Sky Q and Sky Glass) in the U.K. and Europe.

The expansion comes a day before Apple’s next big event, scheduled for 10 AM PT (1 PM ET) on March 8. The company could use this opportunity to introduce a refreshed iPhone SE with 5G connectivity, an updated iPad Air with better specs across the board, new Mac models with Apple Silicon and more.