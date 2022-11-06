Apple warns of lower iPhone 14 Pro models shipment due to Covid-19 restrictions

Apple warned investors and customers on Sunday that it expects to ship fewer iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models as the world’s most valuable tech firm grapples with ongoing Covid-19 restrictions in China.

The company said it continues to see strong demand for the pro models of the new iPhone 14 lineup, but has slashed its earlier shipment estimates.

“The facility [located in Zhengzhou, China] is currently operating at significantly reduced capacity. As we have done throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we are prioritizing the health and safety of the workers in our supply chain,” the company said in a blog post.

(More to follow)