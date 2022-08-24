Apple will debut the iPhone 14 on September 7

Apple just dropped event invites for its annual iPhone unveiling. The big event is set for September 7 — a rare Wednesday announcement for the company, likely owing to the Labor Day holiday on the 5th. Following the trend sent by the summer’s WWDC, the event will be held in-person, at the company’s Cupertino headquarters. It’s the first of these events to return to Steve Jobs Theater, after the previous event was held in a large, outdoor setting (I had the sunburn to prove it). TechCrunch will be there live, bringing you updates as they happen.

The iPhone 14 is set to be the centerpiece, bringing a faster chip and improved camera, according to recent rumors. Four models are expected, in all, including a bigger iPhone Plus (or Max, source dependent). The Apple Watch Series 8 is also anticipated for the big show, arriving along with an updated Watch SE and the brand new Pro model for the more rugged, outdoor user. The AirPods Pro are overdue for an update, and the timing is certainly right to announce them in time for the holidays. As for the AR/VR headset that’s been rumored forever — maybe a preview? Maybe.

Whatever the case, it’s shaping up to be a full show. We’ll see you there.