Apple’s Weather app is down for many users

Apple’s Weather app on iPhone is currently down for many users around the globe. The tech giant’s support page indicates that the app is experiencing ongoing issues. The issues with the app seem to have started at around 11 p.m ET on Monday, according to the company’s support page.

Users, including some TechCrunch staff, report that they aren’t seeing any data when opening up the app. The app’s widgets also don’t seem to be working.

Other Apple services and apps appear to be working normally.

We’ve reached out to Apple to learn more about the outage and will update this article once we hear back.