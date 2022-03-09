Apply Now! Austin founders pitch at TechCrunch Live

Hey Austin founders! TechCrunch. Is. Back. Next month, TechCrunch is shining a spotlight on the Austin tech ecosystem once again, in a special episode of TechCrunch Live taking place on April 6 at 11:30am PT / 2:30pm ET. We aren’t just chasing a trend, TC has always been an Austin fan…my first meetup there was over 7 years ago!

The line up is killer, but no showcase would be complete without an Austin Pitch-Off. TechCrunch editorial is on the hunt to showcase three startups. Apply here. To qualify you need to:

Be based in the greater Austin area

Have an MVP

Pre-series A

Each company will have 4 minutes to pitch followed by a 5 minute Q&A with our fantastic judges. Companies will get private training with the Startup Battlefield team responsible for training all the TechCrunch early stage company pitches, a mini feature on TechCrunch.com, and a complimentary table at TechCrunch Disrupt 2022 in person.

Stay tuned for more info on the illustrious judges we have coming in for the event!

If you want to apply to the pitch-off, hit up the application link here. Applications close March 22nd. Register to attend the event taking place on April 6 by clicking this link!