Archtech starts trial operations at 3 GW tracker factory in India

The Chinese company’s new manufacturing facility is equipped with fully automatic production lines and produces all major components for its solar tracker products.

From pv magazine India

China-based solar tracking and mounting solutions provider Arctech has announced that its first manufacturing joint venture in India, Jash Energy, has entered into trial operation. The 3 GW solar tracker factory is located over 16 acres in Mundra, Gujarat.

The factory is equipped with fully automatic production lines to produce all major components for the company’s solar tracker products, including posts, torque tubes, purlins, and fasteners.

“By applying the fully automatic production lines, we can stay agile and make fast adjustments to the current supply strategy, increase productivity, stay competitive, and prepare for the future — including for unprecedented events, such as a pandemic. It also helps accelerate the adoption of India’s Industry 4.0 solutions,” said Gail Chen, Arctech general manager for East Asia and India and Jash Energy CEO.



Arctech said its India factory would serve as part of the company’s effort to ease the pressure of the global supply chain disruption intensified in the first half of 2022 with Covid-19 in mainland China as well as logistics and raw material challenges.



Strategically located in Mundra, the largest private port in India, Jash Energy will have easy access to Western, Middle East, and African markets. Mundra also provides an ideal base for traders due to its relatively short logistics connectivity to the northwestern hinterland. It is easily accessible from all major industrial destinations in Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh for the export of cargo, the company stated.



Arctech has added more than 200 jobs to the local community by setting up this factory. It also plans technical training for local employees.

As for raw materials availability, the company is planning to go deeper in vertically integrated production, including using local steel for trackers that are made in India. It plans to work with domestic steel manufacturing partners to develop solar trackers.