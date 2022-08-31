Arctech opens 3 GW solar tracker factory in India

From pv magazine India

Arctech, a China-based solar tracking specialist, has started production at its first joint venture manufacturing base in India.

Jash Energy, the joint venture, has a solar tracker factory with an annual production capacity of 3 GW in Mundra, in the Indian state of Gujarat. The factory spans more than 16 acres of land and will produce all major components for Arctech solar tracker products.

The factory is modeled after Arctech’s existing Chinese manufacturing base, in both the automatic production line and manufacturing management system. It is equipped with an advanced automatic production line for Arctech’s patented torque tube, said the company. With the official launch of the factory, Arctech now caters to the entire lifecycle of its tracker systems in India, including structural, mechanical, and electrical design, as well as construction, operations and maintenance.

Arctech’s shipments in India recently hit the 3.5 GW milestone. According to Wood Mackenzie, the company was India’s largest supplier of solar trackers in 2020 and held a 45% market share in 2021.

“Jash Energy will have easy access to Western, Middle East, and African markets,” the company said.

Arctech has added more than 200 jobs to the local community by setting up the factory. It plans to offer technical training for local employees. It also intends to go deeper in vertically integrated production, including the use of local steel for trackers made in India. In addition, it aims to work with domestic steel manufacturing partners to develop solar trackers.