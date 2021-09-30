Arctic Wolf acquires ‘Hollywood-style’ cybersecurity training startup Habitu8

Arctic Wolf, a managed cybersecurity company that offers a “security operations-as-a-concierge” service, has acquired Habitu8, a security training and awareness content platform.

Terms of the deal – which comes just two months after Arctic Wolf secured $150 million in Series F funding – were not announced, but a person with knowledge of the matter told TechCrunch that it was paid for with a combination of cash and equity. Arctic Wolf will acquire between 60 and 70 customers as a result of the takeover, the source added.

Habitu8 was co-founded in 2017 by Jason Hoenich, who previously led security training initiatives at Sony Pictures Entertainment, Walt Disney and Activision Blizzard. The startup, which has completed three rounds of funding, takes a “Hollywood-style” approach to cybersecurity awareness comprising live-action videos, which it claims has proven effective in fortifying the human element in security.

As a result of the acquisition, Habitu8’s Learning Platform will be combined with Arctic Wolf’s Managed Security Awareness offering (which the company tells TechCrunch has been delivered to “hundreds” of customers since it debuted in May this year) to create the industry’s first security awareness and training program delivered as a concierge service.

“We know that training and awareness programs are a cornerstone in ending cyber risk,” said Nick Schneider, president and CEO of Arctic Wolf. “Unfortunately, the content that most security programs offer is low-grade, often tedious, and ultimately doesn’t effectively serve the needs of modern users who expect on-demand and high-quality experiences like Netflix.

“With the addition of Habitu8 to the Arctic Wolf Platform, we will deliver modern, high-quality security awareness and training programs as a managed service, which, combined with our expert concierge guidance, will significantly strengthen customers’ overall security operations.”

Hoenich will also join the Arctic Wolf team as vice president of Service Delivery and will lead security awareness management and delivery.

“Data tells us that humans need ongoing, engaging and memorable content to retain and resonate with training concepts,” he said. “I am confident that combining the power of Arctic Wolf Managed Security Awareness and the Arctic Wolf Platform with our Hollywood-style content will make this the most effective and sought-after solution on the market for customers of all sizes.”

Arctic Wolf’s takeover of Habitu8 is likely the first of many acquisitions on the company’s roadmap; in July, the company told TechCrunch that it plans to do “between five and 10 acquisitions” over the next 12 months.