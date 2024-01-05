Are megafunds squeezing out small VCs and distorting the seed market?

Listen here or wherever you get your podcasts.

Hello, and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.

This is our Friday show, and today, Mary Ann Azevedo and Alex Wilhelm took on the week’s biggest tech, startup and venture capital news. Here’s what we got into:

And that’s Equity for this week! We’ll be back on Monday!

For episode transcripts and more, head to Equity’s Simplecast website.