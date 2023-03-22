Are you ready to go all-in, head-first, on a laptop? ASUS’s Zenbook Pro 16X asks for that commitment

Desktop Tourism ASUS’s Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602) is a sleek beast of a laptop that invites you to take it head-on and go all-in – an offer that should give you pause before accepting.

There’s nothing significantly wrong with the machine. I found it speedy, pretty, slick, and pleasing to use.

But in attempting to suit a niche audience – creators of digital media – the laptop asks buyers to accept its … unique qualities.

ASUS ZenBook Pro 16Z – Click to enlarge

The most visible of those is the ASUS Dial – a circular touchpad with a button in the middle that can be customized to drive apps’ menus. ASUS’s intention is to have it serve as a shortcut to functions in commonly used content creation apps. The Dial can also be used for chores like changing speaker volumes.

ASUS ZenBook Pro 16Z Dial and touchpad – Click to enlarge

The Dial is set to the left of the large touchpad, which is fine – if you’re using the laptop without an external monitor and input devices. But if you set the laptop aside to take advantage of a larger screen, the Dial will not be within easy reach.

Another unique feature of the machine is the Active Aerodynamic System Ultra (AAS Ultra) – a fancy name for the keyboard that tilts upwards to put it at a more comfortable angle for typing. It’s a nod to creative types demanding quality input devices.

The AAS in all its glory – Click to enlarge

The keyboard is decent enough, but the choice of half-height arrow keys is an error. Also, while I understand that gaming machines have set a trend for all sorts of LED-delivered amusement, the lights under this one feel like pointless and battery-draining bling.

I couldn’t imagine spending all of my working hours with this laptop’s keyboard. And it will be wasted if you plug the machine into peripherals.

I also found AAS disconcerting because when the keyboard rises it exposes a cavity and small shiny struts which did not look robust. I felt sure that dust, grit, and unspeakable cruft would inevitably collect beneath the AAS’s posterior. It feels like a shortcut to planned obsolescence – not a significant enhancement.

With its two most distinct physical features – the Dial and AAS – requiring head-on attention, I wondered how many creators would be willing to spend their days working on a laptop, or in a (to my mind) weird arrangement with an external monitor behind the built-in-screen.

Those who are happy working in the abovementioned modes will enjoy the Zenbook. Battery life ticked past five hours, so meaningful mobile work is certainly possible.

The 14-core Alder Lake Core i7-12700H CPU at 2.3GHz is speedy. It screamed through the same nasty job we’ve given all other machines in our Desktop Tourism series: downscaling a 300-second 4K video to HD using the open source Handbrake video conversion tool. The ASUS knocked that job off in a minute and 28 seconds. The same job took 10:24 in an Ubuntu virtual machine running in VMware Workstation.

The video-centric CineBench benchmarking tool scored it at 12,355 – a very respectable result helped along by the presence of Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3060 GPU.

The machine’s 3840×2000 screen is wonderfully vivid at close to full brightness. When dimmed it was less enjoyable, as darker colors became indistinct.

I found the speakers genuinely startling – in a good way – as music emerged with clarity I’ve not experienced in a portable machine.

The touchpad is sub-standard. It’s just not responsive enough, lacking a crisp click or haptic pop.

The power brick is also a disappointment. It’s too big and the accompanying IEC cable is an ugly, bulky, relic. The machine can charge on USB-C – so ASUS should ship it with a sleek charger to match the rest of the machine’s looks. At the same time, that would emphasize that, while it’s a hefty 2.4kg, it is genuinely portable.

At least the mix of USB-C, USB-A, Thunderbolt and HDMI ports is just right.

This is the kind of laptop that you’ll either dismiss in a few minutes as too heavy and gimmicky or decide you must have after using it for an hour. Its ~$3,000 price tag tipped me well and truly to the former conclusion, but I also couldn’t shake the feeling that ASUS knows the creator market reasonably well. The machine’s quirks could well find an audience – and perhaps even ardent fans. ®