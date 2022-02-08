 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Argentinian energy company Jemse tenders 48 MW of solar

By Peter Moore on February 8, 2022

Through the procurement exercise, the state-owned power provider wants to build eight solar plants across Argentina’s northern province of Jujuy.

Image: Gobierno de Jujuy

From pv magazine Latam

Argentinian energy company Jujuy Energy and Mining State Society (Jemse), which operates in the Jujuy province of northern Argentina, has launched a tender for the construction of eight power plants with a combined capacity of 48 MW.

The projects will have a capacity ranging from 3 to 12 MW and will be connected to the grid of the local operator Ejesa.

Popular content

Interested developers will have time until February 21 to submit their bids.

Jemse is currently operating Argentina’s largest PV power plant – the 300 MW Cauchari solar park. The project was selected by the Argentinian government in the first round of the RenovAr program. Construction of the plant began in October 2017.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: [email protected]

Source: pv magazine

Published in Green Technology

Peter Moore
Peter Moore

More from Green TechnologyMore posts in Green Technology »