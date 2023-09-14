 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Argentinian provinces unite to build 2.5 GW of solar

By Peter Moore on September 14, 2023

The governors of 10 Argentinian provinces have agreed to work with the national government on a 2.5 GW solar project that could require an investment of up to $2.5 billion.

Image: Sarangib, Pixabay

From pv magazine Latam

The governors of 10 Argentinean provinces – the so-called “Norte Grande” group – have reached an agreement with members of the national government to build 2.5 GW of solar capacity, as part of a plan that could require an investment of up to $2.5 billion.

The regional governments said the plant will mostly serve regional energy distributors.

The 2,500 MW will be built across the provinces as follows:

Tucumán: 14.86%, 370 MW
Chaco: 14.12%, 350 MW
Currents: 13.93%, 345 MW
Missions: 13.18%, 330 MW
Salta: 10.31%, 255 MW
Santiago del Estero: 08.43%, 210 MW
La Rioja: 07.31%, 180 MW
Formosa: 06.43%, 160 MW
Catamarca: 06.18%, 155 MW
Jujuy: 05.25%, 145 MW

Technical teams from Cammesa, the company that manages the country’s wholesale electricity market, are now analyzing the proposal.

Argentina’s largest PV plant is currently the Cauchari project – an operational 300 MW facility that is now being expanded to 500 MW. The country reached 1,184 MW of cumulative installed PV capacity at the end of March.

Source: pv magazine

Published in Green Technology

