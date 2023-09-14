Argentinian provinces unite to build 2.5 GW of solar

From pv magazine Latam

The governors of 10 Argentinean provinces – the so-called “Norte Grande” group – have reached an agreement with members of the national government to build 2.5 GW of solar capacity, as part of a plan that could require an investment of up to $2.5 billion.

The regional governments said the plant will mostly serve regional energy distributors.

The 2,500 MW will be built across the provinces as follows:

Tucumán: 14.86%, 370 MW

Chaco: 14.12%, 350 MW

Currents: 13.93%, 345 MW

Missions: 13.18%, 330 MW

Salta: 10.31%, 255 MW

Santiago del Estero: 08.43%, 210 MW

La Rioja: 07.31%, 180 MW

Formosa: 06.43%, 160 MW

Catamarca: 06.18%, 155 MW

Jujuy: 05.25%, 145 MW

Technical teams from Cammesa, the company that manages the country’s wholesale electricity market, are now analyzing the proposal.

Argentina’s largest PV plant is currently the Cauchari project – an operational 300 MW facility that is now being expanded to 500 MW. The country reached 1,184 MW of cumulative installed PV capacity at the end of March.