Armenia builds first floating PV project

Armenia has switched on its first floating PV project, the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure said in a recent statement.

The floating array is deployed on a lake in the national capital, Yerevan. It has a capacity of 150 kW. Its developers are French company Nepsen and the Armenian Renewable Resources and Energy Efficiency Fund.

“This floating solar station will serve as a prototype for the construction of similar stations in Armenia,” said Karen Asatryan, the general director of Armenia Renewable Resources and Energy Efficiency Fund. “The plant is the first of its kind in the region, and this is a big step in the field of renewable energy development in Armenia.”

Armenia has experienced substantial growth in solar energy in recent years. The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) says that the country’s installed PV capacity reached 306 MW by the end of last year, with 200 MW deployed between 2021 and 2022.

UAE-based renewable energy developer Masdar is currently developing a 200 MW solar farm in the country.