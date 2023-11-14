Armor Group acquires 20% stake in French solar panel maker HoloSolis

” data-medium-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/Usine-HoloSolis_visuel-non-contractuel_web-600×338.jpg” data-large-file=”https://www.focustechnica.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/Usine-HoloSolis_visuel-non-contractuel_web-1200×675-2.jpg”>
From pv magazine France
France-based Armor Group said it has acquired a 20% stake in French solar module maker HoloSolis.
In 2025, HoloSolis plans to open a perovskite-silicon tandem PV cell and panel factory in Hambach, France. At full capacity from 2027, the factory is expected to employ 1,700 people and produce 10 million modules per year, for a total capacity of 5 GW per year.
“After the construction of our new factory for battery components near Nantes, HoloSolis’ project is an additional building block of our action in the service of restoring our energy sovereignty and generating non-relocatable jobs, two principles that we have defended for many years,” said Hubert de Boisredon, chairman and CEO of Armor Group.
A week ago, Armor Group sold Asca BmbG’s organic solar panel manufacturing facilities in Kitzingen, Germany, to Hering Group for an unspecified sum. According to an Armor Group press release from June 2023, Acsa BmbG was a “largely loss-making” business.
“After having focused our efforts for several years on organic photovoltaics (OPV), which has proven to be a very promising but still immature technology, we have decided to direct our efforts towards new tandem-perovskite cells on silicon,” said De Boisredon.
Popular content
Last week, German silver metallization paste maker Heraeus also acquired an unspecified stake in HoloSolis.
Germany’s Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy (ISE) recently said that it will support HoloSolis in setting up a planned manufacturing facility.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: [email protected].
Source: pv magazine