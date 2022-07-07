As the global venture capital market slows, is the US dodging the downturn?

From a global perspective, the venture capital market for startup investment is slowing. Data shows that venture investment totals are falling, with the second quarter adding to declines seen in the first quarter of this year. After reaching a peak in late 2021, startups are seeing private-market-focused wallets close just a bit — even as capital continues to flow.

The Exchange explores startups, markets and money.

Read it every morning on TechCrunch+ or get The Exchange newsletter every Saturday.

While Q2 data is still coming out, we have both global data from Crunchbase News and an early look at the U.S. market from PitchBook to lean on. The image that forms is somewhat simple: Yes, the venture capital market is slowing, but in the United States, declines do not appear to be as bad as some warned they could be.