Net Zero America lead author Eric Larson takes questions on how organizations of all types can contribute to the net-zero transition.

Speakers: Eric Larson | Senior Research Engineer | Princeton University Theresa Lieb | Food Systems Analyst | GreenBiz Group

This session was held at GreenBiz Group’s VERGE Net Zero, July 27-28, 2021. Learn more about the event here: https://events.greenbiz.com/events/verge-net-zero/online/2021