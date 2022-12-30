Astronomy & Astrophysics 101: Saturn

What Is Saturn?

SaturnSaturn is the sixth planet from the sun and has the second-largest mass in the Solar System. It has a much lower density than Earth but has a much greater volume. Saturn's name comes from the Roman god of wealth and agriculture.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>Saturn is the sixth planet from the Sun. It is a gas giant, and the second largest and second most massive planet in our Solar System. It is famous for the ring-like structures that circle its equator.

Saturn is one of the two gas giants in the Solar System, the other being JupiterJupiter is the largest planet in the solar system and the fifth planet from the sun. It is a gas giant with a mass greater then all of the other planets combined. Its name comes from the Roman god Jupiter.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>Jupiter. It is 95 times more massive than Earth, and its radius is an extraordinary nine times greater than Earth’s. With its hugely inflated atmosphere, it is much less dense than Jupiter. In fact, because Saturn has an average density less than that of water, Saturn would actually be able to float (were there a bath big enough). Saturn is the sixth planet in our Solar System, making it the neighbor of Jupiter and UranusUranus is the seventh farthest planet from the sun. It has the third-largest diameter and fourth-highest mass of planets in our solar system. It is classified as an "ice giant" like Neptune. Uranus' name comes from a Latinized version of the Greek god of the sky.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>Uranus.

[embedded content]

Saturn is the sixth planet from the Sun. It is a gas giant, and the second largest and second most massive planet in our Solar System. It is famous for the ring-like structures that circle its equator. Credit: NASAEstablished in 1958, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is an independent agency of the United States Federal Government that succeeded the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics (NACA). It is responsible for the civilian space program, as well as aeronautics and aerospace research. Its vision is "To discover and expand knowledge for the benefit of humanity." Its core values are "safety, integrity, teamwork, excellence, and inclusion."” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>NASA & ESA

Like Jupiter, Saturn probably has a rocky core, surrounded by metallic hydrogen, and liquid hydrogen and helium. The majority of its radius consists of its gaseous atmosphere. Its distinctive yellow tint is due to ammonia crystals in its upper atmosphere. Saturn is famous for its extremely recognizable ring system. The rings are made up of ice, debris and dust. It is not known how the rings formed, although it is theorized that they are either leftover material from the formation of Saturn itself, or otherwise the detritus left behind by a destroyed Saturnian moon. Saturn’s largest moon, Titan, is the second largest in the Solar System, and is the only moon that is known to have a significant atmosphere.

Since the Hubble Space TelescopeThe Hubble Space Telescope (often referred to as Hubble or HST) is one of NASA's Great Observatories and was launched into low Earth orbit in 1990. It is one of the largest and most versatile space telescopes in use and features a 2.4-meter mirror and four main instruments that observe in the ultraviolet, visible, and near-infrared regions of the electromagnetic spectrum. It was named after astronomer Edwin Hubble.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>Hubble Space Telescope was launched, its goal has been to study not only distant astronomical objects, but also the planets within our Solar System. Hubble’s high-resolution images of our planetary neighbours can only be surpassed by pictures taken from spacecraft that actually visit these bodies. However, Hubble has one advantage over space probes: it can look at these objects periodically and observe them over much longer periods than any passing probe could.

Hubble has captured astonishing images of Saturn’s auroras (see image above) in ultraviolet light, revealing auroral curtains of light that encircle Saturn’s north and south poles that rise more than a thousand miles above the cloudtops.

When Saturn is tilted towards Earth, the planet gives Hubble a magnificent view of its bright icy structure. Hubble can resolve numerous ringlets and the fainter inner rings. Hubble can also observe changes taking place on the planet, including dynamic weather patterns. For example, a large storm observed in the north polar region in 2018 (see image below) had disappeared in Hubble’s 2019 observations of Saturn. The telescope is also well equipped to capture the planet’s amber colors, which come from summer smog-like hazes, produced by photochemical reactions driven by solar ultraviolet radiation, and the planet’s banded structure, which is caused by the winds and clouds at different altitudes.

Hubble’s collection of Saturn images can be explored here.