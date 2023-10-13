Atess releases new 1 MW battery inverter

PCS1000 inverter

Atess Power Technology has developed a new battery inverter with 1,000 kW of capacity. The PCS1000 bidirectional model is designed for the commercial and industrial segments.

“This 1,000 kW large capacity inverter can satisfy your huge energy demand, while its easily scalable design showcases its high expandable potential for customized requirements,” the company said in a statement. “With a built-in energy management function, this inverter ensures more uninterrupted and long-lasting power in a cost-effective way.”