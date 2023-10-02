Atlas Renewable Energy switches on 600 MW of solar in Brazil

Atlas Renewable Energy has completed the construction of two PV plants in Brazil – the Lar do Sol and the Casablanca facilities. The projects, situated in Pirapora, in the state of Minas Gerais, have a combined capacity of approximately 600 MW.

The Lar do Sol solar plant, with a capacity of 239 MW, will supply power to Unipar, a major producer of chlorine, soda, and PVC in South America. Banco do Nordeste do Brasil (BNB) provided a BRL 407 million ($80.6 million) loan to fund this initiative.

“By opting for PPAs, companies like Unipar and Anglo American demonstrate a long-term commitment to sustainability,” said Atlas Renewable Energy General Manager Luis Pita, noting that the facility is supplying energy to Unipar’s Cubatão plant, which produces chlorine used to treat water that supplies water to more than 60 million people.