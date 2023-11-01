 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Atlas Renewable Energy to sell solar plants to Engie Brasil Energia

By Peter Moore on November 1, 2023

Atlas Renewable Energy has expanded its ability to fund further plant development in Brazil by selling 545 MW of operating assets to Engie Brasil Energia for BRL 3.2 billion ($641 million). The acquisition will increase Engie’s share of Brazil’s utility-scale solar generation capacity from 3% to 9%.

Atlas Renewable Energy.

From pv magazine Brazil

Atlas Renewable Energy said in a press release this week that it has sold a portfolio of Brazil-based operating assets to Engie Brasil Energia Complementares Participações. The assets, sold to Engie Group based in Brazil, are five solar power plants with a combined installed capacity of 545 MW.

Analyst Bernardo Viero from Suno Research said that Engie’s operational installed capacity will increase by 6.4% following the sale, growing its commercial capacity by 3.4%, while accounting for assets under construction.

Popular content

Atlas Renewable Energy plans to reinvest the BRL 3.2 billion from the transaction in new renewable projects in Brazil, maintaining 1.8 GW of installed capacity in the country after the sale, including two solar PV parks under construction in Minas Gerais, one of which is the largest solar plant in Latin America, as well as two operational projects.

Atlas Renewable Energy’s portfolio in Brazil includes over 15 GW of sustainable energy under development. The deal is pending approval from the national competition regulator, the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE), among other conditions.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: [email protected].

Source: pv magazine

Published in Green Technology

Peter Moore
Peter Moore

More from Green TechnologyMore posts in Green Technology »