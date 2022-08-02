Aurora Hydrogen raises $10M, but will its process decarbonize or facilitate tar sand exploitation?

A number of startups have cropped up to tackle the challenge of making hydrogen cheap and accessible for industrial users, including the latest, Aurora Hydrogen.

The startup announced a $10 million Series A yesterday led by Energy Innovation Capital and joined by Williams Companies, Shell Ventures, Chevron Technology Ventures and the George Kaiser Family Foundation.

Aurora said its microwave-based approach can make hydrogen using 80% less electricity than the cleanest form of hydrogen production and with less carbon emissions than the cheapest.