Australia deployed 3 GW of rooftop solar in 2020

Australia broke solar installation records across all rooftop PV sectors in 2020, solidifying its “remarkable” position in the global solar market with the highest per capita capacity, at more 810 W per person.

From pv magazine Australia

Australia installed a record 360,000 rooftop PV systems in 2021, a whopping 40% increase on 2020, according to the Australian PV Institute.

Its National Survey of PV Power Applications in Australia report, prepared in partnership with the International Energy Agency and published this week, tells a decidedly rosy story about solar’s progress in Australia, which it says is showing no signs of slowing. In fact, at 22.3 GW of installed solar as of mid-2021, Australia has nearly tripled its capacity since 2017.

In 2020, total rooftop installations hit a new high of 3 GW, with 1.8 GW installed on residential roofs and 1.2 GW on commercial and industrial roofs. While still smaller than the residential segment, the C&I space saw the greatest year-on-year growth.

In total, Australia’s solar capacity grew 28% in 2020, despite the global pandemic. While the residential and C&I segments broke records, the utility-scale solar segment contracted after peaking in 2019. Be that as it may, the amount of utility-scale solar connected to the grid has increased tenfold in the last three years, growing from 740 MW in 2017 to 7.4 GW in 2020.

“The Australian market is very different to most world markets as it has been dominated by rooftop PV. The demand for rooftop solar has kept Australia in the top ten markets for photovoltaics by annual installs and total installed capacity for over 10 years, a remarkable outcome for a country of only 25.7 million people,” the report said.

Australia has retained its status as global per capita solar leader, with 160 watts on our closest competitor, Germany, which has 650 watts per person. More than 31% of free-standing households across the nation are now fitted with PV systems, the report said. In Queensland and South Australia, the average is closer to 40%, with a significant number of localities have densities of rooftop solar over 50%.

“The Australian Energy Market Operator expects rooftop solar, alone, to account for up to 75% of national grid demand by 2026 and we are seeing new records for minimum demand broken each week as we move through spring, with increasing solar generation met with low demand for heating and cooling due to mild conditions,” the report said. “In contrast to other areas of global leadership, very little building-integrated PV was added in 2020, and no vehicle-integrated PV was known to occur. No additional ‘Floatovoltaics’ have been recorded beyond the single 100 kW installation in 2017.”