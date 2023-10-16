Australian company launches 3 GW wind, solar tender

From pv magazine Australia

CleanCo, a Queensland government-owned energy company, wants to add 3 GW of clean energy capacity to support the Australian state’s renewable energy targets, which aim for 50% by 2030, rising to 70% by 2032 and 80% by 2035.

CleanCo Chief Executive Officer Tom Metcalfe said the 3 GW total includes project development acquisitions, joint venture investments, and offtake agreements.

“We’re looking for renewable energy and firming projects that will help us reach our 2030 goals and contribute to Queensland’s clean energy future,” he said.

Submissions for the 3 GW close on Nov. 17.

The Queensland government’s renewable energy targets call for an additional 22 GW of new wind and solar projects by 2035, supported by at least 12 GW of storage, firming and dispatchable technologies including grid-scale batteries and pumped hydro storage.

In June, the state government announced it would spend AUD 500 million ($316.4 million) through CleanCo “to propel the development of large-scale solar and wind projects” in central Queensland.

In September, CleanCo released an expression of interest seeking up to 400 MW of renewable generation and storage projects to support the development of its Swanbank Clean Energy Hub near Ipswich, Queensland.

CleanCo has also been given funding to install a 250 MW/500 MWh big battery at the Swanbank energy precinct.