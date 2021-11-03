Australian cops find cocaine stash in PS5 from Portugal

The Fedora project has released version 35, complete with GNOME 41 desktop and easy installation of proprietary software like Teams, Zoom, and Spotify.

Fedora project lead Matthew Miller told us 35 “is a kind of polish release. We’ve got a lot of nice new features in it but it’s not as many as the previous two releases.” Fedora 34 had GNOME 40 desktop, a major new release, whereas 35 has GNOME 41, with “response to feedback, UI polish,” he said.

New features via GNOME 41 include improved power modes, a redesigned software application manager, the Connections app for remote connections over VNC or Microsoft’s RDP, and improved support for the Wayland graphics protocol. Fedora 35 also has a new audio session manager called WirePlumber, which works with the PipeWire multimedia server.