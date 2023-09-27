Australian firefighters contain blaze at Tesla battery facility in Queensland

Australian emergency crews responded to a fire this week at a lithium battery facility in the state of Queensland.

The fire is reported to have affected a 40 Tesla Megapack module at the Bouldercombe battery facility, which was in the commissioning stage at the time of the blaze.

According to the latest update, the fire has now been contained, with emergency crews monitoring the situation. Low-lying smoke is expected to persist in the area, and residents have been told to keep their windows and doors shut.

Popular content

The 50 MW/100 MWh Bouldercombe battery is owned by Genex Power, but the cause of the fire remains unknown. Genex Power is now working with Tesla Motors Australia and Consolidated Power Projects to investigate the incident.

The blaze follows a Tesla Megapack battery fire at a facility in Moorabool, Victoria, in 2021.