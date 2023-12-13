Australian firm secures PPA for 700 MW of floating PV plus battery in Sri Lanka

From pv magazine Australia

United Solar Group of Australia has secured Sri Lankan government approval for a $1.72 billion investment in a 700 MW floating solar and 1.5 GWh storage project.

The company will install a 700 MW solar system across 437 hectares in the shallows of Poonakary Lake in the town of Kilinochchi. The system will be coupled with a 1,500 MWh battery, but few other details of the storage system have been made public.

Popular content

Sri Lankan Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera announced the news via his X (formerly Twitter) account on Tuesday. He said the PPA deal had been approved by the country’s cabinet.

United Solar Group initially proposed the project in September, following a call out from the Sri Lankan government for projects with a capacity of 50 MW or more. The government aims to accelerate renewable energy development programs across the country.