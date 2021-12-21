Australian flow battery company completes ‘milestone’ installation

From pv magazine Australia

Zinc-bromine flow battery maker Redflow has completed a 2 MWh battery installation at Anaergia’s Rialto Bioenergy Facility in San Bernardino County, California. The company’s largest to date, Redflow hopeful the US$1.2 million (AU$1.7 million) installation will enable its products to break into the considerable U.S. market.

The battery system is comprised of 12 x 160 kWh ‘Energy Pods’ which are clustered into four strings tied to four 125 kW Dynapower inverters. The company said each of the four battery strings have now been successfully charged and discharged and have passed critical acceptance testing criteria.

Anaergia recovers value from waste at its bioenergy facility in San Bernardino, which already has its own 2 MW biogas-fuelled cogeneration microgrid. The Redflow system will help to reduce peak energy usage between 4-9pm and maximise the microgrid’s efficiency.

The final test of the entire system will be executed next month, January 2022, when Siemens will integrate the battery into the microgrid controller and the facility can absorb the entire 2 MWh load of the energy storage system.

“This is a very significant milestone for Redflow. As our biggest single deployment system to date, Anaergia will provide a high visibility MWh reference installation for our growth into the United States and other global markets,” Redflow’s CEO and Managing Director, Tim Harris, said.

“I am delighted that we have passed this important stage. We have already had enquiries from multiple customers and Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) companies who have requested a site visit in early January,” he added.

Once Anaergia’s Rialto Bioenergy Facility is fully operational, it will be the biggest landfill diverted organic waste digester facility in North America, capable of converting 700 tonnes of organic waste from Los Angeles and Southern California daily, as well as 300 tonnes of biosolids into renewable natural gas and Class A fertiliser.