Australian state closing in on commercial-scale green hydrogen

Western Australia has never been closer to demonstrating commercial-scale green hydrogen, as Infinite Green Energy’s MEG HP1 project, which uses the 11 MW Northam Solar Farm, is now pushing toward completion.

From pv magazine Australia

Australian renewable hydrogen company Infinite Green Energy (IGE), formerly Infinite Blue Energy, is pushing ahead with what it says will be Western Australia’s first commercial-scale renewable hydrogen project.

The MEG HP1 project in Northam, which is now set to include a hydrogen refueling station, builds on the existing 11 MW Northam Solar Farm. Once fully operational, the facility is expected to produce up to 4 tons of renewable hydrogen per day for transport use by early 2024.

Infinite Green Energy has now secured enough land to potentially double the site’s production to eight tons a day, and now has room enough for a hydrogen refueling station and storage for eight hydrogen-powered trucks.

“IGE has the land, renewable electricity, project expertise, initial customer base and financing options to produce WA’s first commercial-scale renewable hydrogen in Northam,” said IGE CEO Stephen Gauld.

Popular content

The hydrogen refueling station will be the result of a partnership between Infinite Green Energy and Western Australian fuel distributor Refuel Australia. Refuel Australia Managing Director Ian Burrows said the company is “thrilled to be working with Infinite Green Energy to bring renewable hydrogen into our product offering, starting with the planned Northam fueling station.”

“Renewable hydrogen will likely form a significant part of the fuel mix as the world moves towards net-zero carbon emissions,” said Burrows. “Hydrogen is particularly suited to the medium and heavy transport operators that form the core of our customer base. We are excited to be an early mover in the supply of green hydrogen.”

MEG HP1 appears to be a warm-up of sorts, with IGE more prominently showcasing its Arrowsmith Hydrogen Plant north of Perth. It said the facility will produce up to 25 tons of green hydrogen per day. Infinite Green Energy said the project will incorporate 65 MW of solar and 90 MW of wind in stage one, but it has not provided specific time frames.