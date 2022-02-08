Australia’s battery capacity to double in 2022

Neoen’s Victorian big battery in Geelong came online in 2021.

From pv magazine Australia

Australia’s battery capacity is set to double this year, growing to 1.1 GW as many utility-scale storage projects become operational in the second half of 2022, data from Rystad Energy reported by AFR shows.

Neoen currently dominates Australia’s big battery landscape, with the 150MW/194MWh Hornsdale Power Reserve and now the 300MW/450MWh Victorian Big Battery. There are a number of other players though currently in the process of constructing battery storage projects, most notably in Victoria, South Australia and New South Wales, many of which are slated for completion this year.

2021: the year of the battery announcement

In December 2020, analysts at Cornwall Insight Australia pegged Australia’s battery energy storage (BESS) pipeline at 7 GW. By the end of 2021, its research showed Australia’s pipeline of proposed storage had grown enormously to over 26 GW.